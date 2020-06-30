23829 74th Ave W (Lower Level Apartment)

Amenities

Application Pending!!!! Lake Ballinger Apartment Offers Serene Lifestyle! Beach/Dock Rights! - *We are still here for your housing needs and take yours and our safety seriously. As a result, we have implemented social distancing and sanitary tour practices. Live video tours are available upon request. Please see listing on our website for a pre-recorded video tour. If you have any questions or concerns regarding in person tours, let us know and we will email you our safe-show guidelines*



Escape the hustle and bustle of city living in your own backyard. . . fish, kayak, canoe, paddle board, and enjoy relaxing, peaceful living at Lake Ballinger!

This waterfront 1 bedroom 1 bath features beautiful tile and wood flooring, plush carpet in the bedrooms, TONS of closet storage space, and many large picture windows that bring in the morning sun! Be creative! The living room can double as a beautiful master bedroom! The kitchen is equipped with a fridge, dishwasher, stove/oven, pantry, and a generous amount of counter space. Full Size W/D in unit. Conveniently located near i-5, Hwy 99, and Hwy 104. Less than a mile to shopping and restaurants, only a 10 min walk! Bike, walk, jog along the 12 mile Interurban Trail that's right down the street! Water, Sewer, Garbage, Electricity, Basic Cable and Internet charged as a flat rate of $200/mo



SQ FT:1200



YEAR BUILT: 1945



COUNTY: Snohomish



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Lake Ballinger



SCHOOL DISTRICT:Edmonds

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Westgate

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: College Place

HIGH SCHOOL: Edmonds Woodway

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: No pets preferred but considered on case by case basis



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



Flat Rate Utility Charge $200/mo for Water, Sewer, Garbage, Electricity, Basic Cable, Internet!



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $1799

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



