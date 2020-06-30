All apartments in Edmonds
Find more places like 23829 74th Ave W (Lower Level Apartment).
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edmonds, WA
/
23829 74th Ave W (Lower Level Apartment)
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

23829 74th Ave W (Lower Level Apartment)

23829 74th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edmonds
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

23829 74th Avenue West, Edmonds, WA 98026

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
internet access
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Application Pending!!!! Lake Ballinger Apartment Offers Serene Lifestyle! Beach/Dock Rights! - *We are still here for your housing needs and take yours and our safety seriously. As a result, we have implemented social distancing and sanitary tour practices. Live video tours are available upon request. Please see listing on our website for a pre-recorded video tour. If you have any questions or concerns regarding in person tours, let us know and we will email you our safe-show guidelines*

Escape the hustle and bustle of city living in your own backyard. . . fish, kayak, canoe, paddle board, and enjoy relaxing, peaceful living at Lake Ballinger!
This waterfront 1 bedroom 1 bath features beautiful tile and wood flooring, plush carpet in the bedrooms, TONS of closet storage space, and many large picture windows that bring in the morning sun! Be creative! The living room can double as a beautiful master bedroom! The kitchen is equipped with a fridge, dishwasher, stove/oven, pantry, and a generous amount of counter space. Full Size W/D in unit. Conveniently located near i-5, Hwy 99, and Hwy 104. Less than a mile to shopping and restaurants, only a 10 min walk! Bike, walk, jog along the 12 mile Interurban Trail that's right down the street! Water, Sewer, Garbage, Electricity, Basic Cable and Internet charged as a flat rate of $200/mo

SQ FT:1200

YEAR BUILT: 1945

COUNTY: Snohomish

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Lake Ballinger

SCHOOL DISTRICT:Edmonds
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Westgate
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: College Place
HIGH SCHOOL: Edmonds Woodway
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: No pets preferred but considered on case by case basis

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

Flat Rate Utility Charge $200/mo for Water, Sewer, Garbage, Electricity, Basic Cable, Internet!

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1799
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE5570329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23829 74th Ave W (Lower Level Apartment) have any available units?
23829 74th Ave W (Lower Level Apartment) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 23829 74th Ave W (Lower Level Apartment) have?
Some of 23829 74th Ave W (Lower Level Apartment)'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23829 74th Ave W (Lower Level Apartment) currently offering any rent specials?
23829 74th Ave W (Lower Level Apartment) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23829 74th Ave W (Lower Level Apartment) pet-friendly?
No, 23829 74th Ave W (Lower Level Apartment) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmonds.
Does 23829 74th Ave W (Lower Level Apartment) offer parking?
No, 23829 74th Ave W (Lower Level Apartment) does not offer parking.
Does 23829 74th Ave W (Lower Level Apartment) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23829 74th Ave W (Lower Level Apartment) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23829 74th Ave W (Lower Level Apartment) have a pool?
No, 23829 74th Ave W (Lower Level Apartment) does not have a pool.
Does 23829 74th Ave W (Lower Level Apartment) have accessible units?
No, 23829 74th Ave W (Lower Level Apartment) does not have accessible units.
Does 23829 74th Ave W (Lower Level Apartment) have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23829 74th Ave W (Lower Level Apartment) has units with dishwashers.
Does 23829 74th Ave W (Lower Level Apartment) have units with air conditioning?
No, 23829 74th Ave W (Lower Level Apartment) does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Compass Apartments
23020 Edmonds Way
Edmonds, WA 98020
Edmonds Gateway
8610 240th Street Southwest
Edmonds, WA 98026
Park Edmonds
8123 236th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Park 210
7309 210th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Park 212 Apartments
7300 213th Pl SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Brackett Apartments
9501 244th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98020
Trillium
4902 148th St
Edmonds, WA 98026
Pacific Park
23231 WA-99
Edmonds, WA 98026

Similar Pages

Edmonds 1 BedroomsEdmonds 2 Bedrooms
Edmonds Apartments with Washer-DryerEdmonds Pet Friendly Places
Edmonds Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA
Burien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Bellevue CollegeCity University of Seattle
Clover Park Technical College