Edmonds, WA
20512 81st Avenue West
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

20512 81st Avenue West

20512 81st Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

20512 81st Avenue West, Edmonds, WA 98026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Pleasing 1,104-square-foot, UNFURNISHED, SINGLE-FAMILY HOME in Edmonds, Washington.

The homey interior has 3 BEDROOMS with built-in closets, 1 BATHROOM, polished hardwood throughout except in the bathroom that has a ceramic tile floor, large windows with blinds, and a fireplace. The lovely galley-type kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that has plenty of storage space, ready-to-use appliances such as oven/range, microwave, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. The elegant bathroom is furnished with modern bath fixtures, a large under-mounted vanity cabinet, and a shower/tub combo. There are in-unit the washer and dryer along with electric forced-air heating.

The exterior features include a fenced yard, lawn, BBQ area, and a deck at the back of the house--- cool spots for outdoor activities with the family or friends. The tenant must maintain the yard. A shed (tool shed) in the back of the house can be used as a storage area.

It comes with 1 car space attached garage and driveway parking.

Pets are welcome (preferably small-sized with a $500 pet deposit/pet, covers damages caused by pets).

Tenant pays electricity, water, garbage, sewage, and landscaping.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bUW4iXM8ZDB

Nearby parks: Pine Ridge Park, Maplewood Park, and Yost Park.

Nearby Schools:
College Place Elementary School - 0.38 miles, 5/10
Edmonds Woodway High School - 0.58 mile, 6/10
Maplewood Parent Coop - 0.39 mile, 8/10
Edmonds Woodway High School - 0.58 mile, 6/10

(RLNE5655805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20512 81st Avenue West have any available units?
20512 81st Avenue West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 20512 81st Avenue West have?
Some of 20512 81st Avenue West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20512 81st Avenue West currently offering any rent specials?
20512 81st Avenue West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20512 81st Avenue West pet-friendly?
Yes, 20512 81st Avenue West is pet friendly.
Does 20512 81st Avenue West offer parking?
Yes, 20512 81st Avenue West offers parking.
Does 20512 81st Avenue West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20512 81st Avenue West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20512 81st Avenue West have a pool?
No, 20512 81st Avenue West does not have a pool.
Does 20512 81st Avenue West have accessible units?
No, 20512 81st Avenue West does not have accessible units.
Does 20512 81st Avenue West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20512 81st Avenue West has units with dishwashers.
Does 20512 81st Avenue West have units with air conditioning?
No, 20512 81st Avenue West does not have units with air conditioning.

