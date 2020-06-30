20512 81st Avenue West

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Pleasing 1,104-square-foot, UNFURNISHED, SINGLE-FAMILY HOME in Edmonds, Washington.



The homey interior has 3 BEDROOMS with built-in closets, 1 BATHROOM, polished hardwood throughout except in the bathroom that has a ceramic tile floor, large windows with blinds, and a fireplace. The lovely galley-type kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that has plenty of storage space, ready-to-use appliances such as oven/range, microwave, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. The elegant bathroom is furnished with modern bath fixtures, a large under-mounted vanity cabinet, and a shower/tub combo. There are in-unit the washer and dryer along with electric forced-air heating.



The exterior features include a fenced yard, lawn, BBQ area, and a deck at the back of the house--- cool spots for outdoor activities with the family or friends. The tenant must maintain the yard. A shed (tool shed) in the back of the house can be used as a storage area.



It comes with 1 car space attached garage and driveway parking.



Pets are welcome (preferably small-sized with a $500 pet deposit/pet, covers damages caused by pets).



Tenant pays electricity, water, garbage, sewage, and landscaping.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bUW4iXM8ZDB



Nearby parks: Pine Ridge Park, Maplewood Park, and Yost Park.



Nearby Schools:

College Place Elementary School - 0.38 miles, 5/10

Edmonds Woodway High School - 0.58 mile, 6/10

Maplewood Parent Coop - 0.39 mile, 8/10

Edmonds Woodway High School - 0.58 mile, 6/10



(RLNE5655805)