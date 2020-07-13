806 109th Avenue Court East.

Amenities
Perfect 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex in Edgewood!! Nice Kitchen with all appliances included & Dishwasher!! Nice Size 1 Car Garage!! Located on a dead end street! W/D Hook ups only! Great Location!!
Utilities:
Electric: PSE
Refuse: Murrys
Septic: $25 In addition to Rent
Water: $30 in addition to Rent
Yard Care:$50 In addition to Rent
Pets: Negotiable
Subject to:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non-Refundable Pest Treatment Fee
$250 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee
TOTAL MOVE IN $3450
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 7/9/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.