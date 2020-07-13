All apartments in Edgewood
806 109th Avenue Court East.
806 109th Avenue Court East

806 109th Avenue Court East · No Longer Available
Location

806 109th Avenue Court East, Edgewood, WA 98372

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
carpet
dishwasher
w/d hookup
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.

Perfect 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex in Edgewood!! Nice Kitchen with all appliances included & Dishwasher!! Nice Size 1 Car Garage!! Located on a dead end street! W/D Hook ups only! Great Location!!

Utilities:
Electric: PSE
Refuse: Murrys
Septic: $25 In addition to Rent
Water: $30 in addition to Rent
Yard Care:$50 In addition to Rent

Pets: Negotiable
Subject to:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non-Refundable Pest Treatment Fee

$250 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee

TOTAL MOVE IN $3450

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 7/9/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

