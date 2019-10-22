All apartments in Eastmont
Last updated October 22 2019 at 6:07 PM

4206 105th Pl SE

4206 105th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4206 105th Place Southeast, Eastmont, WA 98208
Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Vaulted Ceilings and Large Windows welcome you as you enter this beautiful home into the Two Story Entry Way. The Huge and Open Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile Counter Tops, Peninsula with Cook-Top and a Sizable Pantry, with access to the Incredible Entertainment Deck off the Dining room. Real Hardwood Floors throughout the Main floor, and tons of natural light keeps the Upper Living spaces bright with it's Cathedral Ceilings and Living room features a Gas Fireplace. The lower level includes a Family room with another Gas Fireplace and access to the Amazing Back Yard. This home also has a Hot Tub, and amazing views of the Natural Surroundings, Additional Storage, a Two Car Garage, and state of the art Security System, meaning plenty of Space, Privacy, and Security! Washer and Dryer hook up's provided. Small Dogs Permitted upon approval by owner. Scheduled Showings Only, Request a showing today!

(Small maintenance still being performed.)

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $7,785 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted

Pet Policy: 2 Dogs Allowed max, 30lbs or less (NO Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas, Hot Tub Maintenance, Pest Control (tenant to maintain after first 3 Months)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,595 | Security Deposit $2,595| $250 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease

Amenities: Stainless Steel Microwave, Hot Tub, Additonal storage, Garage, Security System, Small dogs only less than 40lbs, Gas Fireplace, Private hot tub tenants are responsible for cleaning/liability, Pantry in Kitchen, Stainless Steel Refridgerator

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 4206 105th Pl SE have any available units?
4206 105th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eastmont, WA.
What amenities does 4206 105th Pl SE have?
Some of 4206 105th Pl SE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4206 105th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
4206 105th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4206 105th Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4206 105th Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 4206 105th Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 4206 105th Pl SE offers parking.
Does 4206 105th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4206 105th Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4206 105th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 4206 105th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 4206 105th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 4206 105th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4206 105th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4206 105th Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4206 105th Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4206 105th Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.

