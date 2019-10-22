4206 105th Pl SE

Amenities

Vaulted Ceilings and Large Windows welcome you as you enter this beautiful home into the Two Story Entry Way. The Huge and Open Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile Counter Tops, Peninsula with Cook-Top and a Sizable Pantry, with access to the Incredible Entertainment Deck off the Dining room. Real Hardwood Floors throughout the Main floor, and tons of natural light keeps the Upper Living spaces bright with it's Cathedral Ceilings and Living room features a Gas Fireplace. The lower level includes a Family room with another Gas Fireplace and access to the Amazing Back Yard. This home also has a Hot Tub, and amazing views of the Natural Surroundings, Additional Storage, a Two Car Garage, and state of the art Security System, meaning plenty of Space, Privacy, and Security! Washer and Dryer hook up's provided. Small Dogs Permitted upon approval by owner. Scheduled Showings Only, Request a showing today!



(Small maintenance still being performed.)



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $7,785 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted



Pet Policy: 2 Dogs Allowed max, 30lbs or less (NO Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas, Hot Tub Maintenance, Pest Control (tenant to maintain after first 3 Months)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,595 | Security Deposit $2,595| $250 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease



