Eastmont, WA
3814 111th St Se
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:07 AM

3814 111th St Se

3814 111th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3814 111th Street Southeast, Eastmont, WA 98208
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Includes office/den ideal for working at home, at-home learning space, or at-home fitness center. Master suite features his and her walk-in closets with California Closet organizers, 5 piece en-suite bath with large jetted soaking tub, tile counters, vanity area. Four bed 2-1/2 bath plus family room, eating nook, walk-in pantry, office/den in the desirable Kings-Ridge subdivision in the Silver Lake area of SE Everett. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac a short block from walking trails to a park and sports courts. Or stay home and enjoy your large paver-stone patio with hot tub power hookup available and fully fenced back yard. $2,600/mo with $2,500 security deposit and $250 non-refundable deposit. Landlord approval and additional deposit required for each pet. No smoking or vaping. Renters insurance required. Email Gene and Virginia at GelowRental@gmail.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

