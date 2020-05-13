3814 111th St Se

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage hot tub

Includes office/den ideal for working at home, at-home learning space, or at-home fitness center. Master suite features his and her walk-in closets with California Closet organizers, 5 piece en-suite bath with large jetted soaking tub, tile counters, vanity area. Four bed 2-1/2 bath plus family room, eating nook, walk-in pantry, office/den in the desirable Kings-Ridge subdivision in the Silver Lake area of SE Everett. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac a short block from walking trails to a park and sports courts. Or stay home and enjoy your large paver-stone patio with hot tub power hookup available and fully fenced back yard. $2,600/mo with $2,500 security deposit and $250 non-refundable deposit. Landlord approval and additional deposit required for each pet. No smoking or vaping. Renters insurance required. Email Gene and Virginia at GelowRental@gmail.com.