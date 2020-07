Amenities

3410 107th St SE Available 04/05/19 Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage - Spacious three bedroom, two and half bath home with approximately 1,724 square feet. Laundry room has washer and dryer and half bath. Kitchen features all appliances. Family room is just off the kitchen and has a wood stove. Formal living and dining rooms. Beautiful landscaped, fenced back yard. Two car garage with opener. Non-smoking, Pets case by case 30lbs or under. PTS/KIO/MD



(RLNE3255394)