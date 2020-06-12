3301 108th Street SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking internet access

Fully Furnished Executive Suite - 6.2 Miles From Boeing, for a 15 minute commute!!



$1650 P/Month or $600 P/ Week... Available today!!



This furnished suite features a fully functioning kitchen, with marble flooring throughout. The entertainment room comes equipped with a flat screen tv and sounds system.



This one bedroom suite comes with a comfy queen size bed, and dresser, as well as a night stand. Full size bathroom with washer and dryer to do your laundry. Catch up with work at your very own office hutch with phone and internet capabilities!



Enjoy the beautifully landscaped yard with fire-pit, or relax next to the serene water feature to wind down from the hustle & bustle at the office.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1893703)