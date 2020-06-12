All apartments in Eastmont
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:26 AM

3301 108th Street SE

3301 108th Street Southeast · (360) 651-9400 ext. 2
Location

3301 108th Street Southeast, Eastmont, WA 98208
Silver Lake

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3301 108th Street SE · Avail. now

$1,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
internet access
Fully Furnished Executive Suite - 6.2 Miles From Boeing, for a 15 minute commute!!

$1650 P/Month or $600 P/ Week... Available today!!

This furnished suite features a fully functioning kitchen, with marble flooring throughout. The entertainment room comes equipped with a flat screen tv and sounds system.

This one bedroom suite comes with a comfy queen size bed, and dresser, as well as a night stand. Full size bathroom with washer and dryer to do your laundry. Catch up with work at your very own office hutch with phone and internet capabilities!

Enjoy the beautifully landscaped yard with fire-pit, or relax next to the serene water feature to wind down from the hustle & bustle at the office.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 108th Street SE have any available units?
3301 108th Street SE has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3301 108th Street SE have?
Some of 3301 108th Street SE's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 108th Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
3301 108th Street SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 108th Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 3301 108th Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eastmont.
Does 3301 108th Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 3301 108th Street SE does offer parking.
Does 3301 108th Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3301 108th Street SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 108th Street SE have a pool?
No, 3301 108th Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 3301 108th Street SE have accessible units?
No, 3301 108th Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 108th Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3301 108th Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3301 108th Street SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3301 108th Street SE does not have units with air conditioning.
