Eastmont, WA
10518 - 15th Drive S.E.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10518 - 15th Drive S.E.

10518 15th Dr SE · No Longer Available
Location

10518 15th Dr SE, Eastmont, WA 98208
Silver Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
10518 - 15th Drive S.E. Available 03/05/19 Northlake Court Townhomes - 3 Bedroom Townhome - Newer Construction-Built 2016! Luxury 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome in sought after community near Silver Lake.

Spacious open floor plan on second level with large gourmet kitchen that boasts stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, abundant storage and slider to private balcony. Master suite plus generous sized 2nd bedroom, guest bath and laundry on top floor. Spacious 3rd bedroom on ground floor-accessed thru garage-perfect for office, den or play room, provides access to private patio. Attached single car garage, total of 2 parking spaces. Sorry, this is a no pet community.

First month's rent and security deposit + $100.00 lock fee moves you in! Tenant pays all utilities. Application fee $38 per person 18+. Online application provided after viewing home.

Contact agent for details or to schedule viewing appointment.
Judy Bradley, 425-602-1175 - judybradley@cbbain.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3832721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10518 - 15th Drive S.E. have any available units?
10518 - 15th Drive S.E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eastmont, WA.
Is 10518 - 15th Drive S.E. currently offering any rent specials?
10518 - 15th Drive S.E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10518 - 15th Drive S.E. pet-friendly?
No, 10518 - 15th Drive S.E. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eastmont.
Does 10518 - 15th Drive S.E. offer parking?
Yes, 10518 - 15th Drive S.E. offers parking.
Does 10518 - 15th Drive S.E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10518 - 15th Drive S.E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10518 - 15th Drive S.E. have a pool?
No, 10518 - 15th Drive S.E. does not have a pool.
Does 10518 - 15th Drive S.E. have accessible units?
No, 10518 - 15th Drive S.E. does not have accessible units.
Does 10518 - 15th Drive S.E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10518 - 15th Drive S.E. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10518 - 15th Drive S.E. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10518 - 15th Drive S.E. does not have units with air conditioning.
