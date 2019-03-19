Amenities

10518 - 15th Drive S.E. Available 03/05/19 Northlake Court Townhomes - 3 Bedroom Townhome - Newer Construction-Built 2016! Luxury 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome in sought after community near Silver Lake.



Spacious open floor plan on second level with large gourmet kitchen that boasts stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, abundant storage and slider to private balcony. Master suite plus generous sized 2nd bedroom, guest bath and laundry on top floor. Spacious 3rd bedroom on ground floor-accessed thru garage-perfect for office, den or play room, provides access to private patio. Attached single car garage, total of 2 parking spaces. Sorry, this is a no pet community.



First month's rent and security deposit + $100.00 lock fee moves you in! Tenant pays all utilities. Application fee $38 per person 18+. Online application provided after viewing home.



Contact agent for details or to schedule viewing appointment.

Judy Bradley, 425-602-1175 - judybradley@cbbain.com



No Pets Allowed



