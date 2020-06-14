Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

16 Apartments for rent in DuPont, WA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to DuPont renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
DePont Station
6 Units Available
Clock Tower Village
1090 Ross Ave, DuPont, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location steps from Dupont Station and Clocktower Park. Residents live in units with dishwasher, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Community has 24-hour gym, clubhouse and hot tub.
Results within 5 miles of DuPont
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Central Lakes
7 Units Available
Arbor Pointe
11432 105th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently Located Affordable rent and a great location is what you will find at Arbor Pointe, which is located in a quiet residential neighborhood near Pierce College.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Harbor Oaks
97 Byrd Dr, Steilacoom, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,134
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Surrounded by lakes and parks on the central coast of Puget Sound and just minutes from the Steilacoom Ferry Terminal. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and private patios.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8642 Anderson Ct NE
8642 Anderson Court Northeast, Lacey, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1642 sqft
55 and Over Community: Rare Rental Opportunity - Resort Style Living in Jubilee - No showings until June 2020. Drive-bys welcome! Please DO NOT knock on the door or disturb the current residents.
Results within 10 miles of DuPont
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Lakeview
20 Units Available
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,216
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,528
1206 sqft
Convenient location close to McChord Air Force Base, Lakewood Towne Center and Fort Lewis Army Base. Community features dog park, hot tub, gym, courtyard and more. Units include hardwood floors, dishwasher and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
West End
57 Units Available
Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1158 sqft
Close to Oneluvdesigns, Day Island Yacht Harbor, Titlow Beach Marine Preserve, Tacoma Community College, Curtis Senior High School, Fircrest Golf Club. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, attached and detached garages, resort-style pool, fitness center, corporate leases.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
University Place
16 Units Available
StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W, University Place, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,486
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1200 sqft
Near Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountain Range. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, and a hot tub. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
11 Units Available
The Village at Union Mills
8146 Sweetbrier Ln SE, Lacey, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1120 sqft
Green spaces abound at this apartment community that features an outdoor pool and spa, a gym and a clubhouse. Apartment interiors boast in-unit laundry, open floor plans and built-in microwaves. Moments from I-5.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
4 Units Available
Callen
1404 Brittany Ln NE, Lacey, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1010 sqft
Comfort meets convenience in these stylish apartments offering in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and cozy fireplaces. Community features business center with free Wi-Fi, sparkling pool, and nearby access to dining and I-5.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
North Lakewood
5 Units Available
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the heart of Lakewood. Peaceful community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ/grill, pool and hot tub. Units have private patio/balcony with relaxing views, fireplace and in-home laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
North Lakewood
1 Unit Available
Stonegate
7119 62nd Ave W, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Pacific
38 Units Available
Wellstone at Bridgeport
12535 Bridgeport Way Southwest, Lakewood, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,449
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1100 sqft
With the arrival of Wellstone at Bridgeport, life in Lakewood is suddenly looking a lot different. Upscale apartment homes. Friendly, social neighbors. Eight acres of serenity - surrounded by nature and a park.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
North Lakewood
10 Units Available
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1145 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, European cabinetry, fireplaces, walk-in closets, W/D hookups. Enjoy pool, fitness center, playgrounds and indoor basketball court. Easy access to local shopping, dining, schools.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
North Lakewood
1 Unit Available
Merrill Creek
6022 78th Street Ct W, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Lakewood Town Center and Clover Park Technical College. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and children's play area. All electric kitchen, private balconies, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Pacific
Contact for Availability
James
4828 123rd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1240 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful, park-like setting, James Apartments offers renovated one, two and three bedroom apartments in Lakewood, WA.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
8204 Ridgefield Ave NE
8204 Ridgefield Avenue Northeast, Lacey, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1403 sqft
2 bdrm, 1.75 home located in the desired Jubilee 55+ community with access to community center (fitness center, indoor pool and spa, community lounge, activity center, ballroom, library, game room, arts & crafts, etc.).
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in DuPont, WA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to DuPont renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

