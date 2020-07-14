All apartments in Des Moines
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

Saddlebrook

2100 S 260th St · (253) 201-1160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2100 S 260th St, Des Moines, WA 98198
Woodmont

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit AA-205 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 535 sqft

Unit DD-202 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit R-201 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 986 sqft

Unit H-202 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 986 sqft

Unit C-302 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 986 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Saddlebrook.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
playground
Surrounded by peaceful creek-side country living, Saddlebrook Apartments in Des Moines offers a lifestyle of elegant luxury. The inviting ambiance begins with our thoughtfully designed 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes, many of which provide breathtaking views. We invite you to come by for a tour of our community to see why so many call Saddlebrook home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 Based on approval
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $25/ month trash
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 35lb Weight Limit & breed restrictions
Parking Details: Open parking.
Storage Details: Rentable storage

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Saddlebrook have any available units?
Saddlebrook has 6 units available starting at $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Saddlebrook have?
Some of Saddlebrook's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Saddlebrook currently offering any rent specials?
Saddlebrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Saddlebrook pet-friendly?
Yes, Saddlebrook is pet friendly.
Does Saddlebrook offer parking?
Yes, Saddlebrook offers parking.
Does Saddlebrook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Saddlebrook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Saddlebrook have a pool?
Yes, Saddlebrook has a pool.
Does Saddlebrook have accessible units?
Yes, Saddlebrook has accessible units.
Does Saddlebrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Saddlebrook has units with dishwashers.
Does Saddlebrook have units with air conditioning?
No, Saddlebrook does not have units with air conditioning.

