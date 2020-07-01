All apartments in Des Moines
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

24018 26th Pl S #D302

24018 26th Place South · No Longer Available
Location

24018 26th Place South, Des Moines, WA 98198
South Des Moines

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy Des Moines Condo - Application Pending:

This well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath condo is tucked away in a serene setting within the Jonathan Court community. The unique floor plan has a generous dining area with easy access to the back deck, and a cozy natural wood burning fire place in the living room - complete with tile accents! The kitchen includes a convection oven over the stove. Utility closet with washer and dryer in unit. With plenty of parking available and close proximity to I-5, as well as all the amenities Des Moines has to offer - with Highline Community College only a short walk away!

Water/Sewer/Garbage is $100 flat fee per month.

James@HavenRent.com

#309

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3792388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24018 26th Pl S #D302 have any available units?
24018 26th Pl S #D302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Moines, WA.
What amenities does 24018 26th Pl S #D302 have?
Some of 24018 26th Pl S #D302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24018 26th Pl S #D302 currently offering any rent specials?
24018 26th Pl S #D302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24018 26th Pl S #D302 pet-friendly?
No, 24018 26th Pl S #D302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Des Moines.
Does 24018 26th Pl S #D302 offer parking?
Yes, 24018 26th Pl S #D302 offers parking.
Does 24018 26th Pl S #D302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24018 26th Pl S #D302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24018 26th Pl S #D302 have a pool?
No, 24018 26th Pl S #D302 does not have a pool.
Does 24018 26th Pl S #D302 have accessible units?
No, 24018 26th Pl S #D302 does not have accessible units.
Does 24018 26th Pl S #D302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 24018 26th Pl S #D302 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24018 26th Pl S #D302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 24018 26th Pl S #D302 does not have units with air conditioning.

