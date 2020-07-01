24018 26th Pl S #D302

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

Cozy Des Moines Condo - Application Pending:



This well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath condo is tucked away in a serene setting within the Jonathan Court community. The unique floor plan has a generous dining area with easy access to the back deck, and a cozy natural wood burning fire place in the living room - complete with tile accents! The kitchen includes a convection oven over the stove. Utility closet with washer and dryer in unit. With plenty of parking available and close proximity to I-5, as well as all the amenities Des Moines has to offer - with Highline Community College only a short walk away!



Water/Sewer/Garbage is $100 flat fee per month.



James@HavenRent.com



#309



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3792388)