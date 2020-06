Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Quaint Top Level - End Unit Condo in Heritage Court - Des Moines! - Been waiting for that perfect commuter condo? Well you found it! Beautiful and well maintained condo in a super convenient location.Top-floor open concept light-filled home with vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace and private balcony with storage area.



2 Bedroom and 2 updated Bathrooms. Master has private full bath and large walk in closet. Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, breakfast bar and separate dining area. In unit washer/dryer.



Pets considered on a case by case basis with $500 additional pet deposit.

One assigned parking spot, plus street parking.



Water/Sewer/Garbage: Included in rent



