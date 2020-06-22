22315 6th Ave S Unit A307

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Des Moines Marina Condo with Amazing Sound View! - Application Pending:



Waterfront Gated Community in the heart of Des Moines! You can't miss out on this spectacular view from the balcony of the Puget Sound, Olympic Mountains & Des Moines Marina! Outrageous sunsets in this Condo perched above the Marina. Boaters & water lovers delight! Poolside luxury to relax in the summer months.



This 2 bed, 2 bath Condo has a large living room with gas fire place for those chilly winter evenings. Gated access, elevator, covered parking, only steps away from the beach park, marina, restaurants, & farmer's market! Brief commute to Seattle (~30 min) or Tacoma / Sea Tac Airport (~10 min).



1 Small Pet Acceptable on a Case by Case Basis with an Additional Deposit. Sorry, No Smoking in Common areas - including Balcony.



Water/Sewer/Garbage & Basic Cable is an additional $100 Monthly Flat Fee.



Property Manager: Armando Hernandez

Property Status: Pending



