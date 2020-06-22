All apartments in Des Moines
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

22315 6th Ave S Unit A307

22315 6th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

22315 6th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA 98198
Marina District

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Des Moines Marina Condo with Amazing Sound View! - Application Pending:

Waterfront Gated Community in the heart of Des Moines! You can't miss out on this spectacular view from the balcony of the Puget Sound, Olympic Mountains & Des Moines Marina! Outrageous sunsets in this Condo perched above the Marina. Boaters & water lovers delight! Poolside luxury to relax in the summer months.

This 2 bed, 2 bath Condo has a large living room with gas fire place for those chilly winter evenings. Gated access, elevator, covered parking, only steps away from the beach park, marina, restaurants, & farmer's market! Brief commute to Seattle (~30 min) or Tacoma / Sea Tac Airport (~10 min).

1 Small Pet Acceptable on a Case by Case Basis with an Additional Deposit. Sorry, No Smoking in Common areas - including Balcony.

Water/Sewer/Garbage & Basic Cable is an additional $100 Monthly Flat Fee.

Property Manager: Armando Hernandez
Property Status: Pending

#255

(RLNE2499825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22315 6th Ave S Unit A307 have any available units?
22315 6th Ave S Unit A307 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Moines, WA.
What amenities does 22315 6th Ave S Unit A307 have?
Some of 22315 6th Ave S Unit A307's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22315 6th Ave S Unit A307 currently offering any rent specials?
22315 6th Ave S Unit A307 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22315 6th Ave S Unit A307 pet-friendly?
Yes, 22315 6th Ave S Unit A307 is pet friendly.
Does 22315 6th Ave S Unit A307 offer parking?
Yes, 22315 6th Ave S Unit A307 offers parking.
Does 22315 6th Ave S Unit A307 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22315 6th Ave S Unit A307 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22315 6th Ave S Unit A307 have a pool?
Yes, 22315 6th Ave S Unit A307 has a pool.
Does 22315 6th Ave S Unit A307 have accessible units?
No, 22315 6th Ave S Unit A307 does not have accessible units.
Does 22315 6th Ave S Unit A307 have units with dishwashers?
No, 22315 6th Ave S Unit A307 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22315 6th Ave S Unit A307 have units with air conditioning?
No, 22315 6th Ave S Unit A307 does not have units with air conditioning.
