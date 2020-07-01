All apartments in Des Moines
Find more places like 20805 10th Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Des Moines, WA
/
20805 10th Ave S
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

20805 10th Ave S

20805 10th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Des Moines
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

20805 10th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA 98198
North Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
PENDING APPLICATION Des Moines North Hill daylight rambler 4 bedroom 2 bath. - PENDING APPLICATION Welcome home to this home located in North Hill! The home is located on a nice size lot with a fenced yard and great parking. Two wood burning fireplaces - one on each floor. The home is light and bright with great windows through out! The kitchen is open with a pantry and nice cabinets and good counter space. You can view both the living room and dining room while cooking or creating meals! There are hardwood floors in the open living room and the master bedroom and the 2nd bedroom. The basement has a large recreation room and two more bedrooms all with brand new carpet. Two remodeled bathrooms with a great tile shower and full tub in the other both with new vanities and floors! The laundry room is downstairs with a full size washer and dryer. Nice large rear yard with deck for BBQs and raised garden beds, great storage shed and more! Please drive by property first, then call Reilly at 253-590-9591 or Misty at 206-841-8527.

Terms are 1st months rent & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional $500 deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty at 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing.

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE5669152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20805 10th Ave S have any available units?
20805 10th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Moines, WA.
What amenities does 20805 10th Ave S have?
Some of 20805 10th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20805 10th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
20805 10th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20805 10th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 20805 10th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Des Moines.
Does 20805 10th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 20805 10th Ave S offers parking.
Does 20805 10th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20805 10th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20805 10th Ave S have a pool?
No, 20805 10th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 20805 10th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 20805 10th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 20805 10th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 20805 10th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20805 10th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 20805 10th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Saddlebrook
2100 S 260th St
Des Moines, WA 98198
Majestic Bay
2459 South 216th Street
Des Moines, WA 98198
Emerald Court
21600 South Des Moines
Des Moines, WA 98198
Chelsea by the Bay
1823 S Kent des Moines Rd
Des Moines, WA 98198

Similar Pages

Des Moines 1 BedroomsDes Moines 2 Bedrooms
Des Moines Apartments with Washer-DryerDes Moines Dog Friendly Apartments
Des Moines Pet Friendly PlacesKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA
Mill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Pacific Ridge
South Des Moines

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College