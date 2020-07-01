20805 10th Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

PENDING APPLICATION Des Moines North Hill daylight rambler 4 bedroom 2 bath. - PENDING APPLICATION Welcome home to this home located in North Hill! The home is located on a nice size lot with a fenced yard and great parking. Two wood burning fireplaces - one on each floor. The home is light and bright with great windows through out! The kitchen is open with a pantry and nice cabinets and good counter space. You can view both the living room and dining room while cooking or creating meals! There are hardwood floors in the open living room and the master bedroom and the 2nd bedroom. The basement has a large recreation room and two more bedrooms all with brand new carpet. Two remodeled bathrooms with a great tile shower and full tub in the other both with new vanities and floors! The laundry room is downstairs with a full size washer and dryer. Nice large rear yard with deck for BBQs and raised garden beds, great storage shed and more! Please drive by property first, then call Reilly at 253-590-9591 or Misty at 206-841-8527.



Terms are 1st months rent & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional $500 deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty at 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing.



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



(RLNE5669152)