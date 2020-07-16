All apartments in Des Moines
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

20127 2nd Ave South

20127 2nd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

20127 2nd Avenue South, Des Moines, WA 98198
North Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
20127 2nd Ave South Available 08/07/20 North hill Des Moines - 2400 s/f home 3 bed plus a den and 2.5 bathrooms. Available Aug 7th! - Welcome home to this spacious remodeled home, the split level home is available August 7th 2020! A fabulous retro roomy kitchen with new counter tops and lovely white cabinets and newer flooring. There is a roomy eating area with wood burning fireplace & nice deck for BBQ's out the back slider door. Living room with vaulted ceilings, newer plank flooring and a wood burning fireplace. The Master bedroom will fit a king size bed also with an attached 3/4 bathroom with a tiled shower. 3 bedrooms on the main floor and the den is down stairs w/attached 1/2 bath. Huge recreation area down stairs w/built in storage & wood stove for chilly winter nights. Great windows for lots of natural light. Downstairs offers a workshop space too. There is a 2 car attached garage with remote. Renters insurance is required. The closest parks are Des Moines Beach Park and Boardwalk area, Field House Park, Just a few minutes away to go shopping and to local restaurants. Call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule an appointment to tour the property!

Terms are 1st & Deposit to hold for your move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease term.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty - 206-841-8527 & Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing.

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. – VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE3207995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20127 2nd Ave South have any available units?
20127 2nd Ave South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Moines, WA.
What amenities does 20127 2nd Ave South have?
Some of 20127 2nd Ave South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20127 2nd Ave South currently offering any rent specials?
20127 2nd Ave South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20127 2nd Ave South pet-friendly?
No, 20127 2nd Ave South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Des Moines.
Does 20127 2nd Ave South offer parking?
Yes, 20127 2nd Ave South offers parking.
Does 20127 2nd Ave South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20127 2nd Ave South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20127 2nd Ave South have a pool?
No, 20127 2nd Ave South does not have a pool.
Does 20127 2nd Ave South have accessible units?
No, 20127 2nd Ave South does not have accessible units.
Does 20127 2nd Ave South have units with dishwashers?
No, 20127 2nd Ave South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20127 2nd Ave South have units with air conditioning?
No, 20127 2nd Ave South does not have units with air conditioning.
