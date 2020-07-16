Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

20127 2nd Ave South Available 08/07/20 North hill Des Moines - 2400 s/f home 3 bed plus a den and 2.5 bathrooms. Available Aug 7th! - Welcome home to this spacious remodeled home, the split level home is available August 7th 2020! A fabulous retro roomy kitchen with new counter tops and lovely white cabinets and newer flooring. There is a roomy eating area with wood burning fireplace & nice deck for BBQ's out the back slider door. Living room with vaulted ceilings, newer plank flooring and a wood burning fireplace. The Master bedroom will fit a king size bed also with an attached 3/4 bathroom with a tiled shower. 3 bedrooms on the main floor and the den is down stairs w/attached 1/2 bath. Huge recreation area down stairs w/built in storage & wood stove for chilly winter nights. Great windows for lots of natural light. Downstairs offers a workshop space too. There is a 2 car attached garage with remote. Renters insurance is required. The closest parks are Des Moines Beach Park and Boardwalk area, Field House Park, Just a few minutes away to go shopping and to local restaurants. Call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule an appointment to tour the property!



Terms are 1st & Deposit to hold for your move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease term.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty - 206-841-8527 & Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing.



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. – VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



(RLNE3207995)