Home
/
Des Moines, WA
/
20106 4th Ave S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20106 4th Ave S

20106 4th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

20106 4th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA 98198
North Hill

Amenities

garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
garage
Quaint Home in Des Moines! - Application Pending:

This secluded home features 3 bedrooms & 1 bathroom. Located in a charming, safe & established neighborhood on a large 10,750 sq. ft. lot for added privacy! Fenced yard, safe for kids to play. Detached garage with additional storage space. Extra street parking for guests. Schools, restaurants & grocery stores within close proximity. Near Big Catch Plaza, Des Moines Beach Park & Field House Park. A must see!

6 Month Lease with Option to Renew. Sorry, no pets.

Property Manager: Armando Hernandez
Property Status: Pending

#4008

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4521544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20106 4th Ave S have any available units?
20106 4th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Moines, WA.
Is 20106 4th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
20106 4th Ave S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20106 4th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 20106 4th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Des Moines.
Does 20106 4th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 20106 4th Ave S does offer parking.
Does 20106 4th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20106 4th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20106 4th Ave S have a pool?
No, 20106 4th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 20106 4th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 20106 4th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 20106 4th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 20106 4th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20106 4th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 20106 4th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
