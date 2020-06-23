20106 4th Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities garage

Quaint Home in Des Moines! - Application Pending:



This secluded home features 3 bedrooms & 1 bathroom. Located in a charming, safe & established neighborhood on a large 10,750 sq. ft. lot for added privacy! Fenced yard, safe for kids to play. Detached garage with additional storage space. Extra street parking for guests. Schools, restaurants & grocery stores within close proximity. Near Big Catch Plaza, Des Moines Beach Park & Field House Park. A must see!



6 Month Lease with Option to Renew. Sorry, no pets.



Property Manager: Armando Hernandez

Property Status: Pending



No Pets Allowed



