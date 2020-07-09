All apartments in Des Moines
Des Moines, WA
1648 S 255th Pl Apt 1
1648 S 255th Pl Apt 1

1648 South 255th Place · No Longer Available
Location

1648 South 255th Place, Des Moines, WA 98198
Woodmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Three bedrooms, two bathrooms single-family house in Des Moines.

Unit features:
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal
- Fireplace
- Double pane windows
- Washer + Dryer
- Basement
- Air-conditioning
- Ceiling fan
- Balcony
- Garage and Porch

Near multiple stores and restaurants including Taqueria El Rinconsito of Federal Way, Circo Circo, Mariscos Culiacan and many more.

Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities
No pets allowed
The application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 1648 S 255th Pl, Des Moines, King, Washington, 98198.

You can reach us via text at 1 (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co
unitId: 4p7u85qjplclem9

(RLNE5739243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1648 S 255th Pl Apt 1 have any available units?
1648 S 255th Pl Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Moines, WA.
What amenities does 1648 S 255th Pl Apt 1 have?
Some of 1648 S 255th Pl Apt 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1648 S 255th Pl Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1648 S 255th Pl Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1648 S 255th Pl Apt 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1648 S 255th Pl Apt 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1648 S 255th Pl Apt 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1648 S 255th Pl Apt 1 offers parking.
Does 1648 S 255th Pl Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1648 S 255th Pl Apt 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1648 S 255th Pl Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 1648 S 255th Pl Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1648 S 255th Pl Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 1648 S 255th Pl Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1648 S 255th Pl Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1648 S 255th Pl Apt 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1648 S 255th Pl Apt 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1648 S 255th Pl Apt 1 has units with air conditioning.

