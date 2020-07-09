1648 S 255th Pl Apt 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Three bedrooms, two bathrooms single-family house in Des Moines.



Unit features:

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal

- Fireplace

- Double pane windows

- Washer + Dryer

- Basement

- Air-conditioning

- Ceiling fan

- Balcony

- Garage and Porch



Near multiple stores and restaurants including Taqueria El Rinconsito of Federal Way, Circo Circo, Mariscos Culiacan and many more.



Rental Terms:

Resident responsible for all utilities

No pets allowed

The application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 1648 S 255th Pl, Des Moines, King, Washington, 98198.



You can reach us via text at 1 (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co

(RLNE5739243)