16124 SE 256th Pl Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Home Near Kentwood High School - Beautiful 2 Story, 3 bedroom home near Kentwood High School! This 2004 renovated home is ready for move in! Newer carpet, fresh paint, gas fireplace and range, all kitchen appliances and beautiful cabinetry. The open floor plan of this home lends itself to comfortable living. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and full bath with large master suite. Large laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Completely fenced back yard and 2 car garage. Security system available for activation.



Terms: 12 month lease - 1st month rent and security deposit to move in.



Pets are case by case with an additional $500 refundable security deposit.



This is a NON-SMOKING home. Thank You.



**Please note that if you apply online, the $40 per adult 18 and over application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call me to schedule a showing.



Please contact: Kim Clifton, Licensed Broker - 206-909-5869 to schedule a showing.



