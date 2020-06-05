All apartments in Covington
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

16124 SE 256th Pl

16124 Southeast 256th Place · No Longer Available
Location

16124 Southeast 256th Place, Covington, WA 98042

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
16124 SE 256th Pl Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Home Near Kentwood High School - Beautiful 2 Story, 3 bedroom home near Kentwood High School! This 2004 renovated home is ready for move in! Newer carpet, fresh paint, gas fireplace and range, all kitchen appliances and beautiful cabinetry. The open floor plan of this home lends itself to comfortable living. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and full bath with large master suite. Large laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Completely fenced back yard and 2 car garage. Security system available for activation.

Terms: 12 month lease - 1st month rent and security deposit to move in.

Pets are case by case with an additional $500 refundable security deposit.

This is a NON-SMOKING home. Thank You.

**Please note that if you apply online, the $40 per adult 18 and over application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call me to schedule a showing.

Please contact: Kim Clifton, Licensed Broker - 206-909-5869 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5828503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16124 SE 256th Pl have any available units?
16124 SE 256th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covington, WA.
What amenities does 16124 SE 256th Pl have?
Some of 16124 SE 256th Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16124 SE 256th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
16124 SE 256th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16124 SE 256th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 16124 SE 256th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 16124 SE 256th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 16124 SE 256th Pl offers parking.
Does 16124 SE 256th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16124 SE 256th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16124 SE 256th Pl have a pool?
No, 16124 SE 256th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 16124 SE 256th Pl have accessible units?
No, 16124 SE 256th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 16124 SE 256th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16124 SE 256th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 16124 SE 256th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 16124 SE 256th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

