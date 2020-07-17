2734 South Redtail Loop

Amenities
Beautiful Newer Ridgefield Home - Must see this stunning newer home with terrific layout and location.
This home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Just under 2400 square feet and only 3 years old! Great room concept with hardwood laminate floors, kitchen island stainless appliances, granite counters, gas fireplace, formal dining room, 4 large bedrooms, master with large en-suite and walk-in closet.
This beautiful property backs to greenbelt, has a nice outdoor patio, and low maintenance landscaping.
(RLNE5760155)