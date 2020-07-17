All apartments in Clark County
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

2734 South Redtail Loop

2734 S Red Tail Loop · (360) 989-6306
Location

2734 S Red Tail Loop, Clark County, WA 98642

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2734 South Redtail Loop · Avail. now

$2,350

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2336 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Newer Ridgefield Home - Must see this stunning newer home with terrific layout and location.

This home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Just under 2400 square feet and only 3 years old! Great room concept with hardwood laminate floors, kitchen island stainless appliances, granite counters, gas fireplace, formal dining room, 4 large bedrooms, master with large en-suite and walk-in closet.

This beautiful property backs to greenbelt, has a nice outdoor patio, and low maintenance landscaping.

(RLNE5760155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2734 South Redtail Loop have any available units?
2734 South Redtail Loop has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2734 South Redtail Loop have?
Some of 2734 South Redtail Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2734 South Redtail Loop currently offering any rent specials?
2734 South Redtail Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2734 South Redtail Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 2734 South Redtail Loop is pet friendly.
Does 2734 South Redtail Loop offer parking?
No, 2734 South Redtail Loop does not offer parking.
Does 2734 South Redtail Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2734 South Redtail Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2734 South Redtail Loop have a pool?
No, 2734 South Redtail Loop does not have a pool.
Does 2734 South Redtail Loop have accessible units?
No, 2734 South Redtail Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 2734 South Redtail Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 2734 South Redtail Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2734 South Redtail Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 2734 South Redtail Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
