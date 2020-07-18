All apartments in Camas
Find more places like 617 NW 8th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Camas, WA
/
617 NW 8th Ave
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

617 NW 8th Ave

617 Northwest 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Camas
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

617 Northwest 8th Avenue, Camas, WA 98607

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
617 NW 8th Ave Available 08/07/20 Lovely 3-Bedroom Ranch Style home for Rent in Camas - 617 NW 8th Ave - We are pleased to offer this lovely home for lease, available August 2020. This home boasts 1,304 square feet of great living space and features:

* 3 bedrooms
* 2 baths
* Living room
* Dining nook
* Kitchen
* Washer/Dryer Hook ups
* Fenced Backyard w/Large deck
* Double Car Garage

***INTERIOR PICTURES COMING SOON***

This home is located within the Camas School District and is within the following school boundaries:

Elementary: Prune Hill
Middle School: Skyridge Middle
High School: Camas

This unit is sure to lease quickly, so call Premier Property Management today to schedule a showing before it's rented! Simply call Premier at (360) 546-1554. We schedule showings Monday - Thursday 9:30-5 and Friday 9:30-4:30.

**Please Note: Terms and Availability Subject to Change without Notice

Also available online at www.premiervancouver.com

Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

Application required: $60.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee Applies per Adult
Please click "Apply Now" or visit www.premiervancouver.com to apply for the home and view our application criteria. All occupants 18 years of age or older are required to submit a rental application.

Lease Terms:
Residential Rental Agreement w/ 12 Month commitment period required.
Renter's insurance required.

Security Deposit Terms: $1,850.00
$350.00 of the security deposit listed above is a non-refundable move-in fee. The remainder is fully refundable. Deposit amount is on approved credit and may be increased depending upon qualification.

*Pet Terms:
This property will allow 1 small pet (Dog or Cat, 25lbs or less).
There is a $350.00 non-refundable pet fee, plus monthly pet rent of $25.00/mth per pet.

Disclaimer:
Property amenities/features listed above are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any typographical errors or mistakes in amenities/features listed.

(RLNE5914406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 NW 8th Ave have any available units?
617 NW 8th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Camas, WA.
What amenities does 617 NW 8th Ave have?
Some of 617 NW 8th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 NW 8th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
617 NW 8th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 NW 8th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 617 NW 8th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 617 NW 8th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 617 NW 8th Ave offers parking.
Does 617 NW 8th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 NW 8th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 NW 8th Ave have a pool?
No, 617 NW 8th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 617 NW 8th Ave have accessible units?
No, 617 NW 8th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 617 NW 8th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 NW 8th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 617 NW 8th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 617 NW 8th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River View Apartments
3003 NE 3rd Ave
Camas, WA 98607
Terrace at River Oaks
3009 Northeast 3rd Avenue
Camas, WA 98607
Kielo at Grass Valley
5988 NW 38th Ave
Camas, WA 98607

Similar Pages

Camas 1 BedroomsCamas 2 Bedrooms
Camas Apartments with BalconiesCamas Dog Friendly Apartments
Camas Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORAloha, ORLake Oswego, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORForest Grove, ORSherwood, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OROrchards, WAHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WAOak Grove, OR
St. Helens, ORKelso, WAGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WASilverton, ORFairview, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORScappoose, ORKing City, ORRaleigh Hills, ORBarberton, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University