617 NW 8th Ave Available 08/07/20 Lovely 3-Bedroom Ranch Style home for Rent in Camas - 617 NW 8th Ave - We are pleased to offer this lovely home for lease, available August 2020. This home boasts 1,304 square feet of great living space and features:



* 3 bedrooms

* 2 baths

* Living room

* Dining nook

* Kitchen

* Washer/Dryer Hook ups

* Fenced Backyard w/Large deck

* Double Car Garage



***INTERIOR PICTURES COMING SOON***



This home is located within the Camas School District and is within the following school boundaries:



Elementary: Prune Hill

Middle School: Skyridge Middle

High School: Camas



This unit is sure to lease quickly, so call Premier Property Management today to schedule a showing before it's rented! Simply call Premier at (360) 546-1554. We schedule showings Monday - Thursday 9:30-5 and Friday 9:30-4:30.



Application required: $60.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee Applies per Adult

Please click "Apply Now" or visit www.premiervancouver.com to apply for the home and view our application criteria. All occupants 18 years of age or older are required to submit a rental application.



Lease Terms:

Residential Rental Agreement w/ 12 Month commitment period required.

Renter's insurance required.



Security Deposit Terms: $1,850.00

$350.00 of the security deposit listed above is a non-refundable move-in fee. The remainder is fully refundable. Deposit amount is on approved credit and may be increased depending upon qualification.



*Pet Terms:

This property will allow 1 small pet (Dog or Cat, 25lbs or less).

There is a $350.00 non-refundable pet fee, plus monthly pet rent of $25.00/mth per pet.



Disclaimer:

Property amenities/features listed above are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any typographical errors or mistakes in amenities/features listed.



