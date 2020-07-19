11030 Roseberg Ave S

Amenities

Drive into the circular driveway shared with your next door neighbors and choose between the 1-car garage (with shop/storage room at the end), or either of the two off-street parking spots.



Plenty of parking! This 2-story house is located in a nice neighborhood of Boulevard Park and provides easy access to downtown Seattle, WA-518, Hwy. 99, West Seattle, I-5, and more. The location provides both affordability and an easy commute to downtown Seattle. The entire house looks like it went through a complete remodel. New roof. New paint inside and out. New vinyl windows.



Step through the front door into the living room with the adjacent kitchen. An island bar with downdraft range and vaulted ceilings gives this tandem a very spacious feel. Kitchen also includes dishwasher, the aforementioned new refrigerator, pull-out kitchen faucet, and plenty of cabinet space. A couple of modern pendant lights hanging from the ceiling provide soft lighting while also accenting the exposed-beam vaulted ceiling. Classy.



Walk through the sliding glass door onto the deck and take in the territorial view of Beacon Hill, Cascade Mountains beyond, and the large, fenced yard below just waiting for a badminton net, croquet set, or other game. Towards the back on the main level are two medium-sized bedrooms served by a full bath. The tile tub surround also sports glass doors (rather than a shower curtain). The spiral staircase to downstairs adds a nice flair and saves space, but should only be used by appropriate individuals.



Downstairs is a whole new oasis -- with separate family room, laundry room, HUGE bedroom, and 3/4 bath. Again the shower has been exquisitely done in tile and matches up nicely with the entire space. Washer/dryer hookups only.



Other amenities: blinds and/or window coverings on all windows; disposal; laminate flooring in the kitchen; fenced yard; 4 smoke detectors & CO alarm; electric heat -- wall-mounted fan-coil units and baseboard; plenty of storage.



Terms: 10-month lease. $1,700 security deposit; $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No pets. No smoking. All utils. by tenant.Renters insurance required. $500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement will hold the unit and will be credited towards security deposit at move-in.