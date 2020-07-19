All apartments in Burien
Last updated January 28 2020

11030 Roseberg Ave S

11030 Roseberg Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

11030 Roseberg Avenue South, Burien, WA 98168
Riverton-Boulevard Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Drive into the circular driveway shared with your next door neighbors and choose between the 1-car garage (with shop/storage room at the end), or either of the two off-street parking spots.

Plenty of parking! This 2-story house is located in a nice neighborhood of Boulevard Park and provides easy access to downtown Seattle, WA-518, Hwy. 99, West Seattle, I-5, and more. The location provides both affordability and an easy commute to downtown Seattle. The entire house looks like it went through a complete remodel. New roof. New paint inside and out. New vinyl windows.

Step through the front door into the living room with the adjacent kitchen. An island bar with downdraft range and vaulted ceilings gives this tandem a very spacious feel. Kitchen also includes dishwasher, the aforementioned new refrigerator, pull-out kitchen faucet, and plenty of cabinet space. A couple of modern pendant lights hanging from the ceiling provide soft lighting while also accenting the exposed-beam vaulted ceiling. Classy.

Walk through the sliding glass door onto the deck and take in the territorial view of Beacon Hill, Cascade Mountains beyond, and the large, fenced yard below just waiting for a badminton net, croquet set, or other game. Towards the back on the main level are two medium-sized bedrooms served by a full bath. The tile tub surround also sports glass doors (rather than a shower curtain). The spiral staircase to downstairs adds a nice flair and saves space, but should only be used by appropriate individuals.

Downstairs is a whole new oasis -- with separate family room, laundry room, HUGE bedroom, and 3/4 bath. Again the shower has been exquisitely done in tile and matches up nicely with the entire space. Washer/dryer hookups only.

Other amenities: blinds and/or window coverings on all windows; disposal; laminate flooring in the kitchen; fenced yard; 4 smoke detectors & CO alarm; electric heat -- wall-mounted fan-coil units and baseboard; plenty of storage.

Terms: 10-month lease. $1,700 security deposit; $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No pets. No smoking. All utils. by tenant.Renters insurance required. $500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement will hold the unit and will be credited towards security deposit at move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11030 Roseberg Ave S have any available units?
11030 Roseberg Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
What amenities does 11030 Roseberg Ave S have?
Some of 11030 Roseberg Ave S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11030 Roseberg Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
11030 Roseberg Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11030 Roseberg Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 11030 Roseberg Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burien.
Does 11030 Roseberg Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 11030 Roseberg Ave S offers parking.
Does 11030 Roseberg Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11030 Roseberg Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11030 Roseberg Ave S have a pool?
No, 11030 Roseberg Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 11030 Roseberg Ave S have accessible units?
No, 11030 Roseberg Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 11030 Roseberg Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11030 Roseberg Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Does 11030 Roseberg Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 11030 Roseberg Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
