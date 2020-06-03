All apartments in Burien
Find more places like 3452 4th Avenue West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burien, WA
/
3452 4th Avenue West
Last updated September 17 2019 at 1:49 AM

3452 4th Avenue West

3452 4th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burien
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

3452 4th Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA 98166
Linde and Hill Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
North Queen Anne Charming Vintage home (Three bedroom plus 4th room at lower level) - Welcome home to this 1904 lovely home in Queen Anne Seattle Washington.

This home is ready for move-in now with a lease term through June 2020 is preferred by the owner.
The location of this home is a rating of 10. A perfect home for college students at Seattle Pacific University.
Easy bike commute to Amazon, Expedia and downtown Seattle.

The layout of this Emerald City home features 1700 square feet, three bedrooms on the main level of home and one lower room in the partially finished basement. Nine foot ceilings with light filled formal rooms. Enjoy the diversity of the Ballard and Fremont neighborhoods within walking distance.

Lovely garden space at the back of property for gardening, picnic area and or peaceful natural setting.

Deposit is equal to one months rent
NO PETS PLEASE
TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITIES

PLEASE CALL DEBBIE TO VIEW @ 206-999-0336

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5146659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3452 4th Avenue West have any available units?
3452 4th Avenue West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
Is 3452 4th Avenue West currently offering any rent specials?
3452 4th Avenue West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3452 4th Avenue West pet-friendly?
No, 3452 4th Avenue West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burien.
Does 3452 4th Avenue West offer parking?
No, 3452 4th Avenue West does not offer parking.
Does 3452 4th Avenue West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3452 4th Avenue West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3452 4th Avenue West have a pool?
No, 3452 4th Avenue West does not have a pool.
Does 3452 4th Avenue West have accessible units?
No, 3452 4th Avenue West does not have accessible units.
Does 3452 4th Avenue West have units with dishwashers?
No, 3452 4th Avenue West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3452 4th Avenue West have units with air conditioning?
No, 3452 4th Avenue West does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr
Burien, WA 98148
The Maverick
15045 5th Avenue Southwest
Burien, WA 98166
Solana
15800 4th Avenue South
Burien, WA 98148
Alcove at Seahurst
1101 SW 139th St
Burien, WA 98166

Similar Pages

Burien 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBurien 2 Bedroom Apartments
Burien Apartments with ParkingBurien Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Burien Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WA
Mill Creek, WAParkland, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Riverton Boulevard Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College