220 S 184th St

Amenities
Experience living in a home tucked in a quiet and intimate neighborhood in Burien, Washington! It is a fifteen-minute walk to an array of restaurants, coffee shops, a pharmacy and a QFC market along Normandy Park. The home features two bedrooms and one full bathroom, lush green front and back yards, a detached garage, and in-unit washer and dryer.
Nearest park:
Nature Trails Park
Nearby Schools:
CHOICE Academy - 0.32 miles, 8/10
North Hill-Primary School - 0.96 miles, 7/10
Highline Big Picture School - 0.2 miles, unrated
Woodside - 0.37 miles, unrated
Bus lines:
121 - 0.1 miles
166 - 0.1 miles
122 - 0.3 miles
156 - 0.4 miles
