All apartments in Burien
Find more places like 220 S 184th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burien, WA
/
220 S 184th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

220 S 184th St

220 South 184th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burien
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

220 South 184th Street, Burien, WA 98148

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Experience living in a home tucked in a quiet and intimate neighborhood in Burien, Washington! It is a fifteen-minute walk to an array of restaurants, coffee shops, a pharmacy and a QFC market along Normandy Park. The home features two bedrooms and one full bathroom, lush green front and back yards, a detached garage, and in-unit washer and dryer.

Nearest park:
Nature Trails Park

Nearby Schools:
CHOICE Academy - 0.32 miles, 8/10
North Hill-Primary School - 0.96 miles, 7/10
Highline Big Picture School - 0.2 miles, unrated
Woodside - 0.37 miles, unrated

Bus lines:
121 - 0.1 miles
166 - 0.1 miles
122 - 0.3 miles
156 - 0.4 miles

(RLNE4537817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 S 184th St have any available units?
220 S 184th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
What amenities does 220 S 184th St have?
Some of 220 S 184th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 S 184th St currently offering any rent specials?
220 S 184th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 S 184th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 S 184th St is pet friendly.
Does 220 S 184th St offer parking?
Yes, 220 S 184th St offers parking.
Does 220 S 184th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 S 184th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 S 184th St have a pool?
No, 220 S 184th St does not have a pool.
Does 220 S 184th St have accessible units?
No, 220 S 184th St does not have accessible units.
Does 220 S 184th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 S 184th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 S 184th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 S 184th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at Seahurst
1101 SW 139th St
Burien, WA 98166
Solana
15800 4th Avenue South
Burien, WA 98148
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr
Burien, WA 98148
The Maverick
15045 5th Avenue Southwest
Burien, WA 98166

Similar Pages

Burien 1 BedroomsBurien 2 Bedrooms
Burien Apartments with ParkingBurien Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Burien Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WA
Mill Creek, WAParkland, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Riverton Boulevard Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College