212 SW 146th Street, 101

Adorable 2 bedroom Townhouse close to everything! Available NOW! - Spacious well maintained 2 bedrooms and 2.5 Bath Townhouse in great location - Close to Shopping, Bus Line, Freeway Access, Minutes from the airport. Enjoy natural light from south facing windows in this end unit. Comfortable living areas features open layout, wood burning brick fireplace, kitchen with breakfast bar and large pantry, half bath & laundry on main level includes stackable Washer/Dryer. Dining room with access to private patio. Rent includes Water, Sewer, Garbage all you pay is for your Electric usage and cable. No Pets and Non-Smoking Unit. Available now. Must meet rental qualifications for approval. For a viewing please contact Alyson Peters with Real Estate Investment Services at 253-468-9294.



