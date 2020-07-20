All apartments in Burien
Find more places like 212 SW 146th Street, 101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burien, WA
/
212 SW 146th Street, 101
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

212 SW 146th Street, 101

212 SW 146th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burien
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

212 SW 146th St, Burien, WA 98166

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Adorable 2 bedroom Townhouse close to everything! Available NOW! - Spacious well maintained 2 bedrooms and 2.5 Bath Townhouse in great location - Close to Shopping, Bus Line, Freeway Access, Minutes from the airport. Enjoy natural light from south facing windows in this end unit. Comfortable living areas features open layout, wood burning brick fireplace, kitchen with breakfast bar and large pantry, half bath & laundry on main level includes stackable Washer/Dryer. Dining room with access to private patio. Rent includes Water, Sewer, Garbage all you pay is for your Electric usage and cable. No Pets and Non-Smoking Unit. Available now. Must meet rental qualifications for approval. For a viewing please contact Alyson Peters with Real Estate Investment Services at 253-468-9294.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2728737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 SW 146th Street, 101 have any available units?
212 SW 146th Street, 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
Is 212 SW 146th Street, 101 currently offering any rent specials?
212 SW 146th Street, 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 SW 146th Street, 101 pet-friendly?
No, 212 SW 146th Street, 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burien.
Does 212 SW 146th Street, 101 offer parking?
No, 212 SW 146th Street, 101 does not offer parking.
Does 212 SW 146th Street, 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 SW 146th Street, 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 SW 146th Street, 101 have a pool?
No, 212 SW 146th Street, 101 does not have a pool.
Does 212 SW 146th Street, 101 have accessible units?
No, 212 SW 146th Street, 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 212 SW 146th Street, 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 SW 146th Street, 101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 SW 146th Street, 101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 SW 146th Street, 101 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Maverick
15045 5th Avenue Southwest
Burien, WA 98166
Solana
15800 4th Avenue South
Burien, WA 98148
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr
Burien, WA 98148
Alcove at Seahurst
1101 SW 139th St
Burien, WA 98166

Similar Pages

Burien 1 BedroomsBurien 2 Bedrooms
Burien Apartments with ParkingBurien Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Burien Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WA
Mill Creek, WAParkland, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Riverton Boulevard Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College