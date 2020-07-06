212 SW 146th St. #109

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome home! Adorable Remodeled 2 bedroom/2.25 bath Townhome in the Heart of Burien! - This spacious remodeled 2-bedrm, 2.25 bath townhome features a warm and inviting floor plan with a light & bright kitchen, large pantry, plenty of cabinet storage, dining room leading to private backyard area, beautiful laminate flooring, fresh paint, built in book case, master suite w/walk in closet, built in vanity, Jack & Jill style bathroom w/full bathtub and shower, washer/dryer, 2 parking spots, near bus line and minutes from all the amenities Burien has to offer. Rent includes Water, Sewer, Garbage. No Pets and Non-Smoking Unit. Available now. Must meet rental qualifications for approval. For a viewing please text Alyson with Real Estate Investment Services at 253-468-9294.



Rent $1750

Deposit $1750

Screening fee $60

W/G/S included



(RLNE5701577)