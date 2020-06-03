17624 1st Ave S B-201

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 3 Bedroom Normandy Ridge Condo - ***Application Pending***



More Pictures coming soon.



Enjoy this 3 bedroom 2 Bathroom home with modern open floor plan. Lots of natural light throughout and a wood burning fireplace. Private patio with space for extra storage off the living room. Large master suite and and an in unit washer and dryer. Garage parking conveniently located next to the entry. Located on the bus line and close to shopping and other amenities.



Water, Sewer, and Garbage included in the rent.



2 Parking Spots 1-Garage and 1 Assigned Spot.



Single Pet (Under 30 lbs.) Considered on a Case-By-Case Basis With Additional $500.00 Deposit.



Armando@HavenRent.com



#4069



(RLNE5286052)