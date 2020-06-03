All apartments in Burien
17624 1st Ave S B-201

17624 1st Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

17624 1st Avenue South, Burien, WA 98148

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Spacious 3 Bedroom Normandy Ridge Condo - ***Application Pending***

More Pictures coming soon.

Enjoy this 3 bedroom 2 Bathroom home with modern open floor plan. Lots of natural light throughout and a wood burning fireplace. Private patio with space for extra storage off the living room. Large master suite and and an in unit washer and dryer. Garage parking conveniently located next to the entry. Located on the bus line and close to shopping and other amenities.

Water, Sewer, and Garbage included in the rent.

2 Parking Spots 1-Garage and 1 Assigned Spot.

Single Pet (Under 30 lbs.) Considered on a Case-By-Case Basis With Additional $500.00 Deposit.

Armando@HavenRent.com

#4069

(RLNE5286052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17624 1st Ave S B-201 have any available units?
17624 1st Ave S B-201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
What amenities does 17624 1st Ave S B-201 have?
Some of 17624 1st Ave S B-201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17624 1st Ave S B-201 currently offering any rent specials?
17624 1st Ave S B-201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17624 1st Ave S B-201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 17624 1st Ave S B-201 is pet friendly.
Does 17624 1st Ave S B-201 offer parking?
Yes, 17624 1st Ave S B-201 offers parking.
Does 17624 1st Ave S B-201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17624 1st Ave S B-201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17624 1st Ave S B-201 have a pool?
No, 17624 1st Ave S B-201 does not have a pool.
Does 17624 1st Ave S B-201 have accessible units?
No, 17624 1st Ave S B-201 does not have accessible units.
Does 17624 1st Ave S B-201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17624 1st Ave S B-201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17624 1st Ave S B-201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 17624 1st Ave S B-201 does not have units with air conditioning.

