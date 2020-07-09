17431 Ambaum Blvd. S., Unit #B3

Amenities
Available June 15th - showings will begin in June.
This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment is ready for you to move in at the end of June! Open and airy, with plenty of room. Kitchen is bright with all appliances and lots of cabinet space. Large master bedroom with private en suite. Balcony off the living room allows for natural light, fresh air, and beautiful summer evenings. Covered parking space with ample guest parking, and storage unit comes with this apartment. Close convenience to highways, airport and shopping.
Features:
3 Large Bedrooms
2 Full Bathrooms
Large open living/dining space
Full kitchen - Electric Stove/Oven, Fridge/Freezer, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Stone Counter
Balcony
One reserved parking space
One storage closet
Club house, Fitness center, Laundry room, Parking, Pool, Storage units, Tennis court
Tucked away in a nice, natural evergreen setting, but still walking distance to grocery store, pharmacy, pet store, church, child care, post office, Starbucks, gas stations, and various restaurants. Also close convenience to highways, airport, prompt care, hospital, shopping strips & SouthCenter mall. Elementary Schools, Jr. High & High Schools are also close by. Everything you need is in close proximity!