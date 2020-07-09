All apartments in Burien
Find more places like 17431 Ambaum Blvd. S., Unit #B3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burien, WA
/
17431 Ambaum Blvd. S., Unit #B3
Last updated July 8 2020 at 4:00 AM

17431 Ambaum Blvd. S., Unit #B3

17431 Ambaum Boulevard South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burien
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

17431 Ambaum Boulevard South, Burien, WA 98148

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
internet access
tennis court
Available June 15th - showings will begin in June. 
This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment is ready for you to move in at the end of June! Open and airy, with plenty of room. Kitchen is bright with all appliances and lots of cabinet space. Large master bedroom with private en suite. Balcony off the living room allows for natural light, fresh air, and beautiful summer evenings. Covered parking space with ample guest parking, and storage unit comes with this apartment. Close convenience to highways, airport and shopping.

Features:
3 Large Bedrooms
2 Full Bathrooms
Large open living/dining space
Full kitchen - Electric Stove/Oven, Fridge/Freezer, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Stone Counter
Balcony
One reserved parking space
One storage closet

Club house, Fitness center, Laundry room, Parking, Pool, Storage units, Tennis court
Tucked away in a nice, natural evergreen setting, but still walking distance to grocery store, pharmacy, pet store, church, child care, post office, Starbucks, gas stations, and various restaurants. Also close convenience to highways, airport, prompt care, hospital, shopping strips & SouthCenter mall. Elementary Schools, Jr. High & High Schools are also close by. Everything you need is in close proximity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17431 Ambaum Blvd. S., Unit #B3 have any available units?
17431 Ambaum Blvd. S., Unit #B3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
What amenities does 17431 Ambaum Blvd. S., Unit #B3 have?
Some of 17431 Ambaum Blvd. S., Unit #B3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17431 Ambaum Blvd. S., Unit #B3 currently offering any rent specials?
17431 Ambaum Blvd. S., Unit #B3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17431 Ambaum Blvd. S., Unit #B3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 17431 Ambaum Blvd. S., Unit #B3 is pet friendly.
Does 17431 Ambaum Blvd. S., Unit #B3 offer parking?
Yes, 17431 Ambaum Blvd. S., Unit #B3 offers parking.
Does 17431 Ambaum Blvd. S., Unit #B3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17431 Ambaum Blvd. S., Unit #B3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17431 Ambaum Blvd. S., Unit #B3 have a pool?
Yes, 17431 Ambaum Blvd. S., Unit #B3 has a pool.
Does 17431 Ambaum Blvd. S., Unit #B3 have accessible units?
No, 17431 Ambaum Blvd. S., Unit #B3 does not have accessible units.
Does 17431 Ambaum Blvd. S., Unit #B3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17431 Ambaum Blvd. S., Unit #B3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 17431 Ambaum Blvd. S., Unit #B3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 17431 Ambaum Blvd. S., Unit #B3 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana
15800 4th Avenue South
Burien, WA 98148
Alcove at Seahurst
1101 SW 139th St
Burien, WA 98166
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr
Burien, WA 98148
The Maverick
15045 5th Avenue Southwest
Burien, WA 98166

Similar Pages

Burien 1 BedroomsBurien 2 Bedrooms
Burien Apartments with ParkingBurien Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Burien Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WA
North Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Riverton Boulevard Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College