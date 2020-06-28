1612 SW 166th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool pet friendly

Beautiful Remodel in Gregory Heights - Kitchen, main full bathroom, lower 3/4 bathroom and laundry room have been remodeled. Huge downstairs family room, living room and bedrooms fully updated; 2 gas fireplaces; built-in speakers; French doors to 400+ sq. ft. deck; tons of storage; large bedrooms; shop; room for huge 4th bedroom; dead end street with great neighbors in a great neighborhood; walk to Gregory Heights Elementary and the Gregory Heights Pool. House is much larger than it appears from street. Dogs Only. Call Chris Toppen 425-765-7888 for Apt.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5132857)