Burien, WA
1612 SW 166th St
Last updated September 22 2019 at 9:15 AM

1612 SW 166th St

1612 Southwest 166th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1612 Southwest 166th Street, Burien, WA 98166
Gregory Manor

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
pet friendly
Beautiful Remodel in Gregory Heights - Kitchen, main full bathroom, lower 3/4 bathroom and laundry room have been remodeled. Huge downstairs family room, living room and bedrooms fully updated; 2 gas fireplaces; built-in speakers; French doors to 400+ sq. ft. deck; tons of storage; large bedrooms; shop; room for huge 4th bedroom; dead end street with great neighbors in a great neighborhood; walk to Gregory Heights Elementary and the Gregory Heights Pool. House is much larger than it appears from street. Dogs Only. Call Chris Toppen 425-765-7888 for Apt.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5132857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 SW 166th St have any available units?
1612 SW 166th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
What amenities does 1612 SW 166th St have?
Some of 1612 SW 166th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1612 SW 166th St currently offering any rent specials?
1612 SW 166th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 SW 166th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1612 SW 166th St is pet friendly.
Does 1612 SW 166th St offer parking?
No, 1612 SW 166th St does not offer parking.
Does 1612 SW 166th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1612 SW 166th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 SW 166th St have a pool?
Yes, 1612 SW 166th St has a pool.
Does 1612 SW 166th St have accessible units?
No, 1612 SW 166th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 SW 166th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1612 SW 166th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1612 SW 166th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1612 SW 166th St does not have units with air conditioning.
