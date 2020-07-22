15100 6th Ave SW #520

Amenities

pet friendly garage elevator fire pit clubhouse bbq/grill

Unit Amenities bathtub range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 1 bedroom Condo in Great Burien Location - With A Walk-Score of 94, you can't beat this location. Condo has 1 bedroom/1 bathroom, bathroom with deep soaking tub. Living area has beautiful LVP flooring & relaxing colors. Kitchen has SS Appliances and Gas Range. Burien Town Sq Condos has a secure entry building and great features. One parking space in garage. Minimum Credit Score 650, Income 2.5 Times Monthly Rent, No Evictions or Rental Judgement(s). One year lease, Renters Insurance required. Garbage, Water, Sewer, Hot Water, Natural Gas, Parking included with Lease. ONE small pet with additional deposit of $400.00. No SMOKING OF ANY KIND ALLOWED. Building Move-in and a Move-out fee of $250.00 to be paid by tenant.



(RLNE5197716)