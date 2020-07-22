All apartments in Burien
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

15100 6th Ave SW #520

15100 6th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

15100 6th Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA 98166

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
elevator
fire pit
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 1 bedroom Condo in Great Burien Location - With A Walk-Score of 94, you can't beat this location. Condo has 1 bedroom/1 bathroom, bathroom with deep soaking tub. Living area has beautiful LVP flooring & relaxing colors. Kitchen has SS Appliances and Gas Range. Burien Town Sq Condos has a secure entry building and great features. One parking space in garage. Minimum Credit Score 650, Income 2.5 Times Monthly Rent, No Evictions or Rental Judgement(s). One year lease, Renters Insurance required. Garbage, Water, Sewer, Hot Water, Natural Gas, Parking included with Lease. ONE small pet with additional deposit of $400.00. No SMOKING OF ANY KIND ALLOWED. Building Move-in and a Move-out fee of $250.00 to be paid by tenant.

(RLNE5197716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15100 6th Ave SW #520 have any available units?
15100 6th Ave SW #520 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
What amenities does 15100 6th Ave SW #520 have?
Some of 15100 6th Ave SW #520's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15100 6th Ave SW #520 currently offering any rent specials?
15100 6th Ave SW #520 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15100 6th Ave SW #520 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15100 6th Ave SW #520 is pet friendly.
Does 15100 6th Ave SW #520 offer parking?
Yes, 15100 6th Ave SW #520 offers parking.
Does 15100 6th Ave SW #520 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15100 6th Ave SW #520 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15100 6th Ave SW #520 have a pool?
No, 15100 6th Ave SW #520 does not have a pool.
Does 15100 6th Ave SW #520 have accessible units?
No, 15100 6th Ave SW #520 does not have accessible units.
Does 15100 6th Ave SW #520 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15100 6th Ave SW #520 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15100 6th Ave SW #520 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15100 6th Ave SW #520 does not have units with air conditioning.
