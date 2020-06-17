All apartments in Burien
1111 South 148th Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:49 PM

1111 South 148th Street

1111 SW 148th St · (253) 507-4430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1111 SW 148th St, Burien, WA 98166
Dashleys

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
bbq/grill
This delightful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is nestled in sought after Burien! With 900 total sqft, adorable layout, charming kitchen and stainless steel appliances! Easy distance to local freeways for commuting and travel! Close to local shopping, dining and Sea-Tac Airport this property will go quickly! Call or email our leasing team to schedule your showing today! Entering this apartment, fall in love with all of the updates throughout. Walking down the hallway there is a convenient bathroom to your right, then a bedroom on your left. Next, is the gorgeous kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances! The kitchen opens up into a beautiful open concept dining and living rooms. There is a second bedroom around the corner. A charming, private backyard with a patio to enjoy quiet mornings and BBQ in the evenings! Pets negotiable with approval and fee. Water, Sewer and Garbage Included! FULL month's rent, security deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due at move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 South 148th Street have any available units?
1111 South 148th Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1111 South 148th Street have?
Some of 1111 South 148th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 South 148th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1111 South 148th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 South 148th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 South 148th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1111 South 148th Street offer parking?
No, 1111 South 148th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1111 South 148th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 South 148th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 South 148th Street have a pool?
No, 1111 South 148th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1111 South 148th Street have accessible units?
No, 1111 South 148th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 South 148th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 South 148th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 South 148th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1111 South 148th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
