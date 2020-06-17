1111 South 148th Street

Amenities

This delightful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is nestled in sought after Burien! With 900 total sqft, adorable layout, charming kitchen and stainless steel appliances! Easy distance to local freeways for commuting and travel! Close to local shopping, dining and Sea-Tac Airport this property will go quickly! Call or email our leasing team to schedule your showing today! Entering this apartment, fall in love with all of the updates throughout. Walking down the hallway there is a convenient bathroom to your right, then a bedroom on your left. Next, is the gorgeous kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances! The kitchen opens up into a beautiful open concept dining and living rooms. There is a second bedroom around the corner. A charming, private backyard with a patio to enjoy quiet mornings and BBQ in the evenings! Pets negotiable with approval and fee. Water, Sewer and Garbage Included! FULL month's rent, security deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due at move in.