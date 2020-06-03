1033 S 128th St

Amenities
Custom Built Home in Desired Burien Neighborhood! - Application Pending:
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.75 bath Home conveniently located near 509. Two gas fireplaces, 17 ft high ceiling in living & dining rooms, skylights, hardwood floors, carpets, granite tiles, sky-lights, walk- in closet, jetted tub, 5 piece master bath, stainless steel appliances, cozy family room off kitchen area, laundry room upstairs. Three car garage with shop & storage space. RV or boat parking, fully fenced back yard, covered porch, and so much more! You gotta come see this one!
Single small pet considered with additional deposit.
Property Mgr: Armando Hernandez
Property Status: Pending
#426
(RLNE3199342)