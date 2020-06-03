All apartments in Burien
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1033 S 128th St

1033 South 128th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1033 South 128th Street, Burien, WA 98168

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Custom Built Home in Desired Burien Neighborhood! - Application Pending:

Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.75 bath Home conveniently located near 509. Two gas fireplaces, 17 ft high ceiling in living & dining rooms, skylights, hardwood floors, carpets, granite tiles, sky-lights, walk- in closet, jetted tub, 5 piece master bath, stainless steel appliances, cozy family room off kitchen area, laundry room upstairs. Three car garage with shop & storage space. RV or boat parking, fully fenced back yard, covered porch, and so much more! You gotta come see this one!

Single small pet considered with additional deposit.

Property Mgr: Armando Hernandez
Property Status: Pending

#426

(RLNE3199342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1033 S 128th St have any available units?
1033 S 128th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
What amenities does 1033 S 128th St have?
Some of 1033 S 128th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1033 S 128th St currently offering any rent specials?
1033 S 128th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 S 128th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1033 S 128th St is pet friendly.
Does 1033 S 128th St offer parking?
Yes, 1033 S 128th St offers parking.
Does 1033 S 128th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1033 S 128th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 S 128th St have a pool?
No, 1033 S 128th St does not have a pool.
Does 1033 S 128th St have accessible units?
No, 1033 S 128th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 S 128th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1033 S 128th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1033 S 128th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1033 S 128th St does not have units with air conditioning.
