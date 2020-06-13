/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:34 AM
56 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bremerton, WA
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Manette
6 Units Available
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1263 sqft
SeaGlass Village lies on over 20 acres of land in Bremerton’s Manette neighborhood, just west of Seattle.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1090 sqft
Welcome to Pine Ridge Apartment Homes in Bremerton.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1742 Anderson St
1742 Anderson Street, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1000 sqft
Very nice duplex unit in Bremerton. - Recently remodeled 3bdr/1bth duplex unit. All appliances are included. Washer/dryer. Laminate floors in living room, kitchen and hall way. Granite kitchen counter tops. Yard care included in rent.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Manette
1 Unit Available
2420 Yulan Walk
2420 Yulan Walk, Bremerton, WA
2420 Yulan Walk Available 07/17/20 4 Bedroom Home in the Ridge! - New "The Ridge" community in Manette area of Bremerton. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2323 sq.ft.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Manette
1 Unit Available
2402 Seringa Ave
2402 Seringa Ave, Bremerton, WA
2402 Seringa Ave Available 07/15/20 Newly Built 4BD/2.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1319 N Rainier Ave.
1319 North Rainier Avenue, Bremerton, WA
1319 N Rainier Ave. Available 07/03/20 Charactor and Old world charm meets refreshed and updated. - This 4bdr 1.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1431 Burwell Street
1431 Burwell Street, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2799 sqft
Large home just outside of PSNS and close to Bremerton Ferry - Large 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home in Bremerton. House has turn of the century charm with built ins throughout.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2423 Veldee Ave
2423 Veldee Avenue, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1363 sqft
2423 Veldee Ave Available 07/15/20 3BD/1BA Bremerton rambler with full fenced yard & tones of storage! - Spacious 1363 sq ft 3BD/1BA rambler in Bremerton.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2408 15th St
2408 15th Street, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
Updated kitchen and baths. Floor plan offers a Master on the main floor w/attached bath, upper floor has 2 bedrooms and bonus room. Fully finished room in basement can make a nice office or game room.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2114 SW Nautical St
2114 SW Nautical St, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1900 sqft
3 bedroom Bremerton/Port Orchard home - Vaulted entry, 9 foot ceilings, gas fireplace with built in shelving - Kitchen features granite counters and walk-in pantry - 5 piece master bath with walk-in closet - Bonus loft area perfect for reading or
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1737 N Callow Ave
1737 North Callow Avenue, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
3-bedroom 2-bathroom home. Walking distance from PSNS, Olympic College, Safeway, Kitsap Way.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
2405 Snyder Ave
2405 Snyder Avenue, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2960 sqft
Bremerton Snyder - Property Id: 201103 Vintage 1925 Home with yesteryear's flavor, but remodeled with today's modern touches.
Results within 1 mile of Bremerton
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
934 Dwight Street
934 Dwight Street, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1588 sqft
934 Dwight Street - Charming 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath home in great neighborhood. Recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Formal living, dining, and family room. Fenced back yard, Huge detached shop for your vehicles or extra storage.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
2369 Southwest Siskin Circle
2369 Southwest Siskin Circle, Port Orchard, WA
Located in The Ridge near McCormick Woods this large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home offers nearly 2,500 square feet of living space. Featuring a separate family and living room, custom paint through out and lots of natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Bremerton
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Wellington Apartments
3414 NW Kensington Ln, Silverdale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1196 sqft
Located a half mile from Kitsap Mall. Spacious units are close to ferry terminals and shopping. Each unit features an open floor plan and ample light, perfect for entertaining!
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
22 Units Available
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln, Silverdale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,674
1232 sqft
Close to Highway 303 and Ridgetop Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, racquetball, a gym, a hot tub and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
Clubhouse at Port Orchard
1920 Southeast Larch Lane, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
941 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln, Silverdale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1160 sqft
Conveniently located close to Kitsap Mall, with easy access to Highway 303. Renovated units feature washer and dryer, dishwasher, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy wooded areas, sweeping views of Olympic Mountains and lush landscaping.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
11 Units Available
Atlas Apartments
1800 Sidney Ave, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1069 sqft
"Just Right" Living™ in Washington State never looked so good! Atlas Apartments offers the very best of the Pacific Northwest in a three-story, garden-style community.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Ridgetop Apartments
11153 Shipside Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1125 sqft
Units offer views of the Olympic Mountains and close proximity to both Kitsap Mall and Naval Base Kitsap. Apartments are spacious and clean, and are close to local malls and shopping.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes
3418 SE Navigation Ln, Parkwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1050 sqft
Close to WA-16, WA-160, Southworth-Fauntleroy ferry to Seattle, South Kitsap Regional Park, Marcus Whitman Junior High, South Kitsap High, Sinclair Inlet. Amenities include dry spa, nature walking path, indoor raquetball, indoor year-round pool, off-leash dog park, business center.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1322 Lidstrom Rd SE
1322 Lidstrom Road Southeast, Parkwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1715 sqft
HOUSE FOR RENT - Property Id: 133936 NEWER 1700 SQUARE FOOT HOME FOR RENT. THREE BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOMS, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, KITCHEN, LAUNDRY ROOM AND A TWO CAR GARAGE. LARGE YARD. HOME INCLUDES WASHER & DRYER.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7007 Club Car Place NE
7007 Club Car Pl NE, Kitsap County, WA
7007 Club Car Place NE Available 07/01/20 Beautiful four bedroom home close to everything in East Bremerton! - This beautiful four bedroom 2.5 bath home sits on a corner lot in prime location to shopping, schools and highways.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6507 Newaukum Place NE
6507 Newaukum Place Northeast, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1659 sqft
6507 Newaukum Place NE - Lovely town home in Central Kitsap. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath with energy efficient natural gas heat. Huge master bedroom includes gas fireplace, walk-in closet, and beautiful master bath.
