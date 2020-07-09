924 Shorewood Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool range

This spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom Condo is available June 1st! This ground level, light and bright unit has peek-a-boo water views in a nice quiet condominium community. Location is easy access to freeways, shopping, shipyard and bases .

Access to community amenities including a pool and beach area. One assigned parking space. Coin-operated laundry is available on site. Water/sewer/garbage is included in the rental amount. All other utilities are the responsibility of the tenant. No smoking. No Dogs. PT Properties does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.