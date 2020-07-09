All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:30 AM

924 Shorewood Dr

924 Shorewood Drive · No Longer Available






Location

924 Shorewood Drive, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
This spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom Condo is available June 1st! This ground level, light and bright unit has peek-a-boo water views in a nice quiet condominium community. Location is easy access to freeways, shopping, shipyard and bases .
Access to community amenities including a pool and beach area. One assigned parking space. Coin-operated laundry is available on site. Water/sewer/garbage is included in the rental amount. All other utilities are the responsibility of the tenant. No smoking. No Dogs. PT Properties does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 Shorewood Dr have any available units?
924 Shorewood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 924 Shorewood Dr have?
Some of 924 Shorewood Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 Shorewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
924 Shorewood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 Shorewood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 924 Shorewood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 924 Shorewood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 924 Shorewood Dr offers parking.
Does 924 Shorewood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 924 Shorewood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 Shorewood Dr have a pool?
Yes, 924 Shorewood Dr has a pool.
Does 924 Shorewood Dr have accessible units?
No, 924 Shorewood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 924 Shorewood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 924 Shorewood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 924 Shorewood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 924 Shorewood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

