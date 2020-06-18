916 N Montgomery Ave

Amenities

Charming Bremerton house minutes from PSNS and busline - This adorable Bremerton house is centrally located and close to everything!

Upper level has your living room with hardwood floors, as well as a nice open kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space. Gas range/oven and fridge included. Small breakfast nook leads you out to the fully fenced small yard with storage shed.

Two bedrooms on this floor, one with Pergo and a walk in closet.

Updated bathroom with tile floors on this level as well.

Basement has your family room, as well as washer and dryer hookups and utility sink.

Washer and dryer in house are not owner supplied appliances. Tenant is welcome to use them, however, if they cease to function, they will not be replaced or repaired at owners expense. They can however be removed.

Downstairs also has a family area with Pergo flooring and built in shelves.

Large bedroom with Pergo flooring and an attached full bath on this level as well.

On city water and sewer, with gas heat.

Dogs negotiable with additional deposit. Sorry NO cats.

