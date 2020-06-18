All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 916 N Montgomery Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
916 N Montgomery Ave
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

916 N Montgomery Ave

916 North Montgomery Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

916 North Montgomery Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Charming Bremerton house minutes from PSNS and busline - This adorable Bremerton house is centrally located and close to everything!
Upper level has your living room with hardwood floors, as well as a nice open kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space. Gas range/oven and fridge included. Small breakfast nook leads you out to the fully fenced small yard with storage shed.
Two bedrooms on this floor, one with Pergo and a walk in closet.
Updated bathroom with tile floors on this level as well.
Basement has your family room, as well as washer and dryer hookups and utility sink.
Washer and dryer in house are not owner supplied appliances. Tenant is welcome to use them, however, if they cease to function, they will not be replaced or repaired at owners expense. They can however be removed.
Downstairs also has a family area with Pergo flooring and built in shelves.
Large bedroom with Pergo flooring and an attached full bath on this level as well.
On city water and sewer, with gas heat.
Dogs negotiable with additional deposit. Sorry NO cats.
*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For a full listing of all available rentals, please check our our website at www.lighthouse-cove.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3731159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 N Montgomery Ave have any available units?
916 N Montgomery Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 916 N Montgomery Ave have?
Some of 916 N Montgomery Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 N Montgomery Ave currently offering any rent specials?
916 N Montgomery Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 N Montgomery Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 916 N Montgomery Ave is pet friendly.
Does 916 N Montgomery Ave offer parking?
No, 916 N Montgomery Ave does not offer parking.
Does 916 N Montgomery Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 916 N Montgomery Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 N Montgomery Ave have a pool?
No, 916 N Montgomery Ave does not have a pool.
Does 916 N Montgomery Ave have accessible units?
No, 916 N Montgomery Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 916 N Montgomery Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 916 N Montgomery Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 916 N Montgomery Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 916 N Montgomery Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Cedar Park Apartments
4020 Bledsoe Avenue
Bremerton, WA 98310
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBremerton 2 Bedroom Apartments
Bremerton Apartments with GymsBremerton Apartments with Parking
Bremerton Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WA
Mercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WAMill Creek, WAParkland, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College