Bremerton, WA
911 Chester Avenue
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

911 Chester Avenue

911 Chester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

911 Chester Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Vintage 1 bedroom home in the heart of Bremerton! - Newly updated 1 bedroom, 1 bath home in the heart of Bremerton! Bright living room, convenient kitchen, small bedroom all with wood floors. Bathroom with brand new everything! Basement with washer/dryer hook-ups. One off-street parking space. Nice size front porch and great backyard. Gas heat. Close to downtown, ferry, PSNS & Olympic College. Available early May. Tenant liability insurance required. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com
Bobbi Alger
bobbi@windermere.com

(RLNE4864051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 Chester Avenue have any available units?
911 Chester Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 911 Chester Avenue have?
Some of 911 Chester Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 Chester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
911 Chester Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 Chester Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 911 Chester Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 911 Chester Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 911 Chester Avenue offers parking.
Does 911 Chester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 Chester Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 Chester Avenue have a pool?
No, 911 Chester Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 911 Chester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 911 Chester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 911 Chester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 911 Chester Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 911 Chester Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 911 Chester Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
