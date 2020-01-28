821 Cogean Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking recently renovated

In a great downtown Bremerton location, this 2 bedroom 3/4 bath, downstairs unit of a duplex is close to PSNS, Bremerton Ferry Terminal, bus line, shopping and more. Custom paint colors, Pergo flooring and upgraded fixtures throughout. Oversized closet space in both bedrooms.



Washer and dryer hookups, small yard and free parking. Pets may be possible with screening, owner approval and additional $500 security deposit. Water and sewer paid.



Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupant's privacy and do NOT look around the property.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $875, Available 1/17/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

