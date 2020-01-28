All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated December 27 2019 at 7:52 AM

821 Cogean Avenue

821 Cogean Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

821 Cogean Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
In a great downtown Bremerton location, this 2 bedroom 3/4 bath, downstairs unit of a duplex is close to PSNS, Bremerton Ferry Terminal, bus line, shopping and more. Custom paint colors, Pergo flooring and upgraded fixtures throughout. Oversized closet space in both bedrooms.

Washer and dryer hookups, small yard and free parking. Pets may be possible with screening, owner approval and additional $500 security deposit. Water and sewer paid.

Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupant's privacy and do NOT look around the property.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $875, Available 1/17/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 Cogean Avenue have any available units?
821 Cogean Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 821 Cogean Avenue have?
Some of 821 Cogean Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 Cogean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
821 Cogean Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 Cogean Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 821 Cogean Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 821 Cogean Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 821 Cogean Avenue offers parking.
Does 821 Cogean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 Cogean Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 Cogean Avenue have a pool?
No, 821 Cogean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 821 Cogean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 821 Cogean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 821 Cogean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 821 Cogean Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 821 Cogean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 821 Cogean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
