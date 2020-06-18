Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking recently renovated range refrigerator

821 1/2 Cogean Ave Available 06/14/19 Great Location Close to PSNS and Ferry Terminal - In a great downtown Bremerton location, this 2 bedroom 3/4 bath downstairs unit of a duplex is close to PSNS, Bremerton Ferry Terminal, bus line, shopping and more. Custom paint colors, Pergo flooring and upgraded fixtures. Over sized closet space in both bedrooms. Washer and Dryer hookups, small yard and free parking. Pets may be possible with owner approval and additional security deposit. Water and sewer paid.

Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupant's privacy and do Not look around the property.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



(RLNE3210161)