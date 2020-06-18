All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

821 1/2 Cogean Ave

821 1/2 Cogean Ave · No Longer Available
Location

821 1/2 Cogean Ave, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
821 1/2 Cogean Ave Available 06/14/19 Great Location Close to PSNS and Ferry Terminal - In a great downtown Bremerton location, this 2 bedroom 3/4 bath downstairs unit of a duplex is close to PSNS, Bremerton Ferry Terminal, bus line, shopping and more. Custom paint colors, Pergo flooring and upgraded fixtures. Over sized closet space in both bedrooms. Washer and Dryer hookups, small yard and free parking. Pets may be possible with owner approval and additional security deposit. Water and sewer paid.
Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupant's privacy and do Not look around the property.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

(RLNE3210161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 1/2 Cogean Ave have any available units?
821 1/2 Cogean Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 821 1/2 Cogean Ave have?
Some of 821 1/2 Cogean Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 1/2 Cogean Ave currently offering any rent specials?
821 1/2 Cogean Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 1/2 Cogean Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 821 1/2 Cogean Ave is pet friendly.
Does 821 1/2 Cogean Ave offer parking?
Yes, 821 1/2 Cogean Ave offers parking.
Does 821 1/2 Cogean Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 1/2 Cogean Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 1/2 Cogean Ave have a pool?
No, 821 1/2 Cogean Ave does not have a pool.
Does 821 1/2 Cogean Ave have accessible units?
No, 821 1/2 Cogean Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 821 1/2 Cogean Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 821 1/2 Cogean Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 821 1/2 Cogean Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 821 1/2 Cogean Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
