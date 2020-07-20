717 Naval Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come see this adorable remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath with A/C! This home has its original charm plus modern upgrades including new flooring, interior and exterior paint, new roof,and new water heater. The kitchen features all new appliances, wood cabinets,and granite counter tops. All this plus an amazing location just steps from the shipyard, elementary school and bus lines. A fenced yard and a partially finished basement solve all your storage and workshop needs. Note that including basement area the square footage is 1680 total. Small to medium sized dogs and cats may be considered with owner approval and additional security deposit.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available 3/8/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

