717 Naval Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

717 Naval Avenue

717 Naval Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

717 Naval Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this adorable remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath with A/C! This home has its original charm plus modern upgrades including new flooring, interior and exterior paint, new roof,and new water heater. The kitchen features all new appliances, wood cabinets,and granite counter tops. All this plus an amazing location just steps from the shipyard, elementary school and bus lines. A fenced yard and a partially finished basement solve all your storage and workshop needs. Note that including basement area the square footage is 1680 total. Small to medium sized dogs and cats may be considered with owner approval and additional security deposit.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available 3/8/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Naval Avenue have any available units?
717 Naval Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 717 Naval Avenue have?
Some of 717 Naval Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Naval Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
717 Naval Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Naval Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 717 Naval Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 717 Naval Avenue offer parking?
No, 717 Naval Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 717 Naval Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 Naval Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Naval Avenue have a pool?
No, 717 Naval Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 717 Naval Avenue have accessible units?
No, 717 Naval Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Naval Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 Naval Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 717 Naval Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 717 Naval Avenue has units with air conditioning.
