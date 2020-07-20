All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 676 Northpark Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
676 Northpark Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

676 Northpark Lane

676 Northpark Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

676 Northpark Lane, Bremerton, WA 98310

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Well maintained East Bremerton townhouse is a must see. 3 bedroom home with spacious living room and bedrooms. Fully furnished kitchens include all major appliances plus pantry, ample eating area and breakfast bar. Half bath on main floor and two full baths upstairs. Laundry room with hookups. Private patio embraces the fully landscaped grounds. 1 car garage. Water, sewer, and garbage are an additional $91 per month.

Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 676 Northpark Lane have any available units?
676 Northpark Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 676 Northpark Lane have?
Some of 676 Northpark Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 676 Northpark Lane currently offering any rent specials?
676 Northpark Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 676 Northpark Lane pet-friendly?
No, 676 Northpark Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 676 Northpark Lane offer parking?
Yes, 676 Northpark Lane offers parking.
Does 676 Northpark Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 676 Northpark Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 676 Northpark Lane have a pool?
No, 676 Northpark Lane does not have a pool.
Does 676 Northpark Lane have accessible units?
No, 676 Northpark Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 676 Northpark Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 676 Northpark Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 676 Northpark Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 676 Northpark Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310
Cedar Park Apartments
4020 Bledsoe Avenue
Bremerton, WA 98310
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with GymsBremerton Apartments with Parking
Bremerton Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WA
Mercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WAMill Creek, WAParkland, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College