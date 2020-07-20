676 Northpark Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Well maintained East Bremerton townhouse is a must see. 3 bedroom home with spacious living room and bedrooms. Fully furnished kitchens include all major appliances plus pantry, ample eating area and breakfast bar. Half bath on main floor and two full baths upstairs. Laundry room with hookups. Private patio embraces the fully landscaped grounds. 1 car garage. Water, sewer, and garbage are an additional $91 per month.



Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Contact us to schedule a showing.