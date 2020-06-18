All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 6120 Elaine Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
6120 Elaine Ct
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

6120 Elaine Ct

6120 Elaine Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6120 Elaine Court, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Spacious 3BD/1.5BA rambler minutes from elementary school and easy commute to Highway 3 and both bases. - Want convenience and great location? Look no further, this classic 1950's 3BD/1.5BA rambler home has it all! Minutes from town, easy freeway access, private, and all with a view of the Olympic Mountains & Kitsap Lake! With a large private yard, this home is nestled away at the very end of a cul-de-sac. Back deck features all the views, and a landscaped hill side. Around the corner is the double carport with attached storage shed, and side door access to the home. As you walk in the front door you are enter the living room with wood floors, and cozy wood burning fireplace. Natural light is easy with a beautiful bay window up front and an easy flow though to the dining room where a sliding glass door leads to the back deck. To the right of the dining room is a large den, with washer and dryer hookups, plus extra storage; Washer and dryer present in house are not owner supplied appliances. Tenants are welcome to use them, but if they cease to function owner will not be responsible for repairing or replacing them. They can however be removed if that should happen. To the left of the dining room is the kitchen with all appliances and wrap around access to the hall. Down the hall are all three carpeted bedrooms, full bath, with half bath off the master suite.
Pets under 20lbs negotiable with additional deposit.

Tenant pays all utilities. Water, sewer, trash, oil heat, electric and cable.
*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For a full listing of all available rentals, please check out our website at www.lighthouse-cove.com

(RLNE4861003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6120 Elaine Ct have any available units?
6120 Elaine Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 6120 Elaine Ct have?
Some of 6120 Elaine Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6120 Elaine Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6120 Elaine Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6120 Elaine Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6120 Elaine Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6120 Elaine Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6120 Elaine Ct offers parking.
Does 6120 Elaine Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6120 Elaine Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6120 Elaine Ct have a pool?
No, 6120 Elaine Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6120 Elaine Ct have accessible units?
No, 6120 Elaine Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6120 Elaine Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6120 Elaine Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6120 Elaine Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6120 Elaine Ct has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College