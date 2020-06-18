6120 Elaine Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Spacious 3BD/1.5BA rambler minutes from elementary school and easy commute to Highway 3 and both bases. - Want convenience and great location? Look no further, this classic 1950's 3BD/1.5BA rambler home has it all! Minutes from town, easy freeway access, private, and all with a view of the Olympic Mountains & Kitsap Lake! With a large private yard, this home is nestled away at the very end of a cul-de-sac. Back deck features all the views, and a landscaped hill side. Around the corner is the double carport with attached storage shed, and side door access to the home. As you walk in the front door you are enter the living room with wood floors, and cozy wood burning fireplace. Natural light is easy with a beautiful bay window up front and an easy flow though to the dining room where a sliding glass door leads to the back deck. To the right of the dining room is a large den, with washer and dryer hookups, plus extra storage; Washer and dryer present in house are not owner supplied appliances. Tenants are welcome to use them, but if they cease to function owner will not be responsible for repairing or replacing them. They can however be removed if that should happen. To the left of the dining room is the kitchen with all appliances and wrap around access to the hall. Down the hall are all three carpeted bedrooms, full bath, with half bath off the master suite.

Pets under 20lbs negotiable with additional deposit.



Tenant pays all utilities. Water, sewer, trash, oil heat, electric and cable.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



For a full listing of all available rentals, please check out our website at www.lighthouse-cove.com



(RLNE4861003)