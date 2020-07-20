Amenities

3980 Maritime Dr, Bremerton - Beautiful 2370SF home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. You'll love the open concept kitchen with quartz counter tops and breakfast bar, perfect for entertaining, all stainless appliances, and nice size pantry.All bedrooms have their own walk-in closet. 5 piece master bath and double sinks. Energy efficient gas heat and gas fireplace. Private fenced back yard with covered patio for year round BBQs. Extra storage shed in back that has solar powered lighting. Community park/play ground across the street. South Kitsap School District services this area. Don't miss this one. 24 hour notice for viewing.

Park Shore Property Management.



No Pets Allowed



