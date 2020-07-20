All apartments in Bremerton
3980 Maritime Dr
3980 Maritime Dr

3980 Maritime Dr SW · No Longer Available
Location

3980 Maritime Dr SW, Bremerton, WA 98367

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
playground
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
bbq/grill
3980 Maritime Dr, Bremerton - Beautiful 2370SF home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. You'll love the open concept kitchen with quartz counter tops and breakfast bar, perfect for entertaining, all stainless appliances, and nice size pantry.All bedrooms have their own walk-in closet. 5 piece master bath and double sinks. Energy efficient gas heat and gas fireplace. Private fenced back yard with covered patio for year round BBQs. Extra storage shed in back that has solar powered lighting. Community park/play ground across the street. South Kitsap School District services this area. Don't miss this one. 24 hour notice for viewing.
Park Shore Property Management.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4850099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3980 Maritime Dr have any available units?
3980 Maritime Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 3980 Maritime Dr have?
Some of 3980 Maritime Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3980 Maritime Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3980 Maritime Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3980 Maritime Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3980 Maritime Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 3980 Maritime Dr offer parking?
No, 3980 Maritime Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3980 Maritime Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3980 Maritime Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3980 Maritime Dr have a pool?
No, 3980 Maritime Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3980 Maritime Dr have accessible units?
No, 3980 Maritime Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3980 Maritime Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3980 Maritime Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3980 Maritime Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3980 Maritime Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
