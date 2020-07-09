Amenities

3843 Maritime Drive SW Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Home in Freestone at Bayside! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2484 sq.ft. home on a corner lot in Freestone at Bayside! Cathedral entry, full bathroom, open kitchen with natural gas range & large pantry, living room with gas fireplace and den on main floor. Stairs open to upper sitting area. Master bedroom with extra large walk-in closet. Master bedroom bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower. Three other bedrooms with walk-in closets. Utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Fully fenced backyard with covered patio, firepit and large storage shed. Natural gas hook-up for barbecue. Natural gas furnace & tankless hot water heater. Community playground and picnic area. Available August 1. Showings available mid July due to currently being occupied. No pets. Tenant Liability Insurance required. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com

Bobbi Alger

360-265-1781

bobbi@windermere.com



(RLNE4172324)