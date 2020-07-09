All apartments in Bremerton
Bremerton, WA
3843 Maritime Drive SW
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3843 Maritime Drive SW

3843 Maritime Dr SW · (360) 265-1781
Location

3843 Maritime Dr SW, Bremerton, WA 98367

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3843 Maritime Drive SW · Avail. Aug 1

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2484 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
walk in closets
playground
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
fire pit
playground
bbq/grill
3843 Maritime Drive SW Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Home in Freestone at Bayside! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2484 sq.ft. home on a corner lot in Freestone at Bayside! Cathedral entry, full bathroom, open kitchen with natural gas range & large pantry, living room with gas fireplace and den on main floor. Stairs open to upper sitting area. Master bedroom with extra large walk-in closet. Master bedroom bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower. Three other bedrooms with walk-in closets. Utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Fully fenced backyard with covered patio, firepit and large storage shed. Natural gas hook-up for barbecue. Natural gas furnace & tankless hot water heater. Community playground and picnic area. Available August 1. Showings available mid July due to currently being occupied. No pets. Tenant Liability Insurance required. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com
Bobbi Alger
360-265-1781
bobbi@windermere.com

(RLNE4172324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3843 Maritime Drive SW have any available units?
3843 Maritime Drive SW has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3843 Maritime Drive SW have?
Some of 3843 Maritime Drive SW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3843 Maritime Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
3843 Maritime Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3843 Maritime Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 3843 Maritime Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 3843 Maritime Drive SW offer parking?
No, 3843 Maritime Drive SW does not offer parking.
Does 3843 Maritime Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3843 Maritime Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3843 Maritime Drive SW have a pool?
No, 3843 Maritime Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 3843 Maritime Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 3843 Maritime Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3843 Maritime Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3843 Maritime Drive SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3843 Maritime Drive SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3843 Maritime Drive SW does not have units with air conditioning.
