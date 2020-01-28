360 Washington Unit 106

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Harborside Condominiums, Walking distance to Marina, PSNS, Ferry, Shops and Restaurants. - Walking distance to the hustle and bustle of downtown Bremerton, PSNS, restaurants, shops, and ease of access to the Ferry for those commuting or if you just want to spend the day in Seattle. This unique style condo offers floor to ceiling windows that wrap around the living room and dining room. Open concept living with plenty of natural light to make your day and interior has custom paint colors to character. Sit and relax in your living room and enjoy the water view or sit outside on your patio and soak in the sun. The gas fireplace will warm you up on those chilly evenings and this condo has so much more to offer. 2bdrs. with master offering walk in closet, 1.75 bth with, engineered wood floors, limestone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, stackable washer /dryer, 1 reserved / secured parking spot, and a small storage unit included. Secured Parking Garage as well as secured building. Will need an appointment to view and sorry No Pets Please. Deposit is the same as the rent. Take the time to view this property today! (MT, JM)



Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3966681)