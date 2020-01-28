All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

360 Washington Unit 106

360 Washington Ave · No Longer Available
Location

360 Washington Ave, Bremerton, WA 98337
Puget Sound Naval Shipyard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Harborside Condominiums, Walking distance to Marina, PSNS, Ferry, Shops and Restaurants. - Walking distance to the hustle and bustle of downtown Bremerton, PSNS, restaurants, shops, and ease of access to the Ferry for those commuting or if you just want to spend the day in Seattle. This unique style condo offers floor to ceiling windows that wrap around the living room and dining room. Open concept living with plenty of natural light to make your day and interior has custom paint colors to character. Sit and relax in your living room and enjoy the water view or sit outside on your patio and soak in the sun. The gas fireplace will warm you up on those chilly evenings and this condo has so much more to offer. 2bdrs. with master offering walk in closet, 1.75 bth with, engineered wood floors, limestone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, stackable washer /dryer, 1 reserved / secured parking spot, and a small storage unit included. Secured Parking Garage as well as secured building. Will need an appointment to view and sorry No Pets Please. Deposit is the same as the rent. Take the time to view this property today! (MT, JM)

Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3966681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 Washington Unit 106 have any available units?
360 Washington Unit 106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 360 Washington Unit 106 have?
Some of 360 Washington Unit 106's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 Washington Unit 106 currently offering any rent specials?
360 Washington Unit 106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 Washington Unit 106 pet-friendly?
No, 360 Washington Unit 106 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 360 Washington Unit 106 offer parking?
Yes, 360 Washington Unit 106 offers parking.
Does 360 Washington Unit 106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 360 Washington Unit 106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 Washington Unit 106 have a pool?
No, 360 Washington Unit 106 does not have a pool.
Does 360 Washington Unit 106 have accessible units?
No, 360 Washington Unit 106 does not have accessible units.
Does 360 Washington Unit 106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 Washington Unit 106 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 360 Washington Unit 106 have units with air conditioning?
No, 360 Washington Unit 106 does not have units with air conditioning.
