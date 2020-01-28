344 Ford Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction pet friendly

MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $400 OFF 1ST MONTH!! Brand New Home a walk to PSNS! - **MOVE-IN SPECIAL: $400.00 OFF FIRST MONTH!!**



This home boosts a cute front porch with a beautiful quarter glass steel front door. The entry way has beautifully vaulted ceilings & a large window which helps make it so bright and welcoming.

Directly in front of you are carpeted stairs that lead up to a very spacious Master Bedroom with a large 3/4 bath, double sinks & a large walk in closet with space to spare, a conveniently located laundry room, along with 2 other good sized bedrooms and a spacious hallway closet finishes off the upstairs.

Downstairs has beautiful hardwood flooring, a large living room with an open concept to the dining room & kitchen and large windows letting in natural light. The Kitchen is fully equipped with matching stainless steel appliances, all less than 1 year old, granite counter tops, over the stove microwave vent hood and lots of cabinet space!Also from the dining room there is a door to the back deck with views of the City below, a half bathroom with tile flooring and granite counter tops and door that leads out to the large double car garage which is completely finished.



Dogs under 50 pounds are negotiable with an added deposit. Pets do need to "apply" through our Pet Screen process found at Lighthouse-cove.com. There is a fee for this.



Electric forced heat, water, sewer & garbage are tenant responsibility.



Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy

living environment.



No Cats Allowed



