Bremerton, WA
344 Ford Ave
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

344 Ford Ave

344 Ford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

344 Ford Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $400 OFF 1ST MONTH!! Brand New Home a walk to PSNS! - **MOVE-IN SPECIAL: $400.00 OFF FIRST MONTH!!**

This home boosts a cute front porch with a beautiful quarter glass steel front door. The entry way has beautifully vaulted ceilings & a large window which helps make it so bright and welcoming.
Directly in front of you are carpeted stairs that lead up to a very spacious Master Bedroom with a large 3/4 bath, double sinks & a large walk in closet with space to spare, a conveniently located laundry room, along with 2 other good sized bedrooms and a spacious hallway closet finishes off the upstairs.
Downstairs has beautiful hardwood flooring, a large living room with an open concept to the dining room & kitchen and large windows letting in natural light. The Kitchen is fully equipped with matching stainless steel appliances, all less than 1 year old, granite counter tops, over the stove microwave vent hood and lots of cabinet space!Also from the dining room there is a door to the back deck with views of the City below, a half bathroom with tile flooring and granite counter tops and door that leads out to the large double car garage which is completely finished.

Dogs under 50 pounds are negotiable with an added deposit. Pets do need to "apply" through our Pet Screen process found at Lighthouse-cove.com. There is a fee for this.

Electric forced heat, water, sewer & garbage are tenant responsibility.

Bonus
Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy
living environment.

For a full listing of all available
rentals, or to schedule a viewing, please check our our website at www.lighthouse-cove.com, today.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4995862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 Ford Ave have any available units?
344 Ford Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 344 Ford Ave have?
Some of 344 Ford Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 Ford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
344 Ford Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 Ford Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 344 Ford Ave is pet friendly.
Does 344 Ford Ave offer parking?
Yes, 344 Ford Ave offers parking.
Does 344 Ford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 Ford Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 Ford Ave have a pool?
No, 344 Ford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 344 Ford Ave have accessible units?
No, 344 Ford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 344 Ford Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 344 Ford Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 344 Ford Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 344 Ford Ave has units with air conditioning.
