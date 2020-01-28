321 North Wycoff Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system parking cats allowed pet friendly

New apartment building 2018 with great location. Close to highway, Shipyard, Naval Station, Olympic College, and minutes away from Seattle-Bremerton ferries. Apartment featuring condo living vaulted ceilings, high energy efficiency mini splits ductless heating/cooling, large open concept kitchen, granite counter top, cherry wood cabinets, and modern hardwood like. Top unit, 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Extra great storage room with secured lock, large deck, secured mailbox. 1 assigned parking space. Washer and Dryer in unit. Fire sprinkler/fire alarm. Save money on your energy bill. Water and sewer paid.



$1600 security deposit

$1600 per month rent

$200 move in fee

$40 screening third party fee



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/25019



(RLNE4626271)