All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 321 North Wycoff Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
321 North Wycoff Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

321 North Wycoff Avenue

321 N Wycoff Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

321 N Wycoff Ave, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
New apartment building 2018 with great location. Close to highway, Shipyard, Naval Station, Olympic College, and minutes away from Seattle-Bremerton ferries. Apartment featuring condo living vaulted ceilings, high energy efficiency mini splits ductless heating/cooling, large open concept kitchen, granite counter top, cherry wood cabinets, and modern hardwood like. Top unit, 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Extra great storage room with secured lock, large deck, secured mailbox. 1 assigned parking space. Washer and Dryer in unit. Fire sprinkler/fire alarm. Save money on your energy bill. Water and sewer paid.

$1600 security deposit
$1600 per month rent
$200 move in fee
$40 screening third party fee

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/25019

(RLNE4626271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 North Wycoff Avenue have any available units?
321 North Wycoff Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 321 North Wycoff Avenue have?
Some of 321 North Wycoff Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 North Wycoff Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
321 North Wycoff Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 North Wycoff Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 North Wycoff Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 321 North Wycoff Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 321 North Wycoff Avenue does offer parking.
Does 321 North Wycoff Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 321 North Wycoff Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 North Wycoff Avenue have a pool?
No, 321 North Wycoff Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 321 North Wycoff Avenue have accessible units?
No, 321 North Wycoff Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 321 North Wycoff Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 North Wycoff Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 321 North Wycoff Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 321 North Wycoff Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College