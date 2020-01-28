321 North Wycoff Avenue

Amenities
New apartment building 2018 with great location. Close to highway, Shipyard, Naval Station, Olympic College, and minutes away from Seattle-Bremerton ferries. Apartment featuring condo living vaulted ceilings, high energy efficiency mini splits ductless heating/cooling, large open concept kitchen, granite counter top, cherry wood cabinets, and modern hardwood like. Top unit, 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Extra great storage room with secured lock, large deck, secured mailbox. 1 assigned parking space. Washer and Dryer in unit. Fire sprinkler/fire alarm. Save money on your energy bill. Water and sewer paid.
$1600 security deposit
$1600 per month rent
$200 move in fee
$40 screening third party fee
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/25019
(RLNE4626271)