315 Shore Drive

315 Shore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

315 Shore Drive, Bremerton, WA 98310
Manette

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Watch the ferries go by and the seals swim from this spectacular waterfront home which sports plenty of old time character and charm. The beautifully landscaped yard leads to a private beach access just feet from the home. With two decks, many updates and plenty of storage, this home is a must see! In the desirable and charming Mannette community you'll be minutes to the Bremerton Ferry terminal for an easy trip to Seattle. 1 dog is possible with owner approval.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Shore Drive have any available units?
315 Shore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 315 Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
315 Shore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Shore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 Shore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 315 Shore Drive offer parking?
No, 315 Shore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 315 Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Shore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Shore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 315 Shore Drive has a pool.
Does 315 Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 315 Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 Shore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Shore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 Shore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
