315 Shore Drive

Amenities
Watch the ferries go by and the seals swim from this spectacular waterfront home which sports plenty of old time character and charm. The beautifully landscaped yard leads to a private beach access just feet from the home. With two decks, many updates and plenty of storage, this home is a must see! In the desirable and charming Mannette community you'll be minutes to the Bremerton Ferry terminal for an easy trip to Seattle. 1 dog is possible with owner approval.
Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.