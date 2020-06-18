315 Chester Ave

Amenities

Gorgeous Remodeled 2 Bed 1 Bath Bremerton Triplex Unit! - *PENDING APPLICATION*



Check out this gorgeous and completely remodeled 2 bed 1 bath unit in a triplex in Bremerton only minutes from PSNS! With approximately 750 square feet of space you'll find beautiful modern touches throughout with the new laminate heated floors, new light and bright paint, white subway tiles in the kitchen, washer and dryer hookups in the bathroom and off street parking! Contact Paramount Property Management to find out more info and to schedule a showing!



*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports*

*$66 water/sewer charge per month



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5483141)