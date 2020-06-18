All apartments in Bremerton
315 Chester Ave

315 Chester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

315 Chester Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous Remodeled 2 Bed 1 Bath Bremerton Triplex Unit! - *PENDING APPLICATION*

Check out this gorgeous and completely remodeled 2 bed 1 bath unit in a triplex in Bremerton only minutes from PSNS! With approximately 750 square feet of space you'll find beautiful modern touches throughout with the new laminate heated floors, new light and bright paint, white subway tiles in the kitchen, washer and dryer hookups in the bathroom and off street parking! Contact Paramount Property Management to find out more info and to schedule a showing!

*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports*
*$66 water/sewer charge per month

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5483141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Chester Ave have any available units?
315 Chester Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 315 Chester Ave currently offering any rent specials?
315 Chester Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Chester Ave pet-friendly?
No, 315 Chester Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 315 Chester Ave offer parking?
Yes, 315 Chester Ave offers parking.
Does 315 Chester Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Chester Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Chester Ave have a pool?
No, 315 Chester Ave does not have a pool.
Does 315 Chester Ave have accessible units?
No, 315 Chester Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Chester Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 Chester Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Chester Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 Chester Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

