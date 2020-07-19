All apartments in Bremerton
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
2915 Cascade View
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2915 Cascade View

2915 Cascade View · No Longer Available
Location

2915 Cascade View, Bremerton, WA 98310
Manette

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
The views of the Puget Sound, mountains and Seattle will draw you in, but the home's efficiency will keep you. This home features a Geothermal heat pump with Air Conditioning and solar panels! With these panels comes power paid by owner. This 3 bed 2 bath home also includes a wood stove for cozy nights, a large fenced yard, with two decks and 3 off street parking spots including a covered carport. This home is on a septic system and there is an additional $25 charge per month in lieu of a sewer bill.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Note: this home is currently occupied. We encourage you to drive-by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2915 Cascade View have any available units?
2915 Cascade View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 2915 Cascade View have?
Some of 2915 Cascade View's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2915 Cascade View currently offering any rent specials?
2915 Cascade View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2915 Cascade View pet-friendly?
No, 2915 Cascade View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 2915 Cascade View offer parking?
Yes, 2915 Cascade View offers parking.
Does 2915 Cascade View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2915 Cascade View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2915 Cascade View have a pool?
No, 2915 Cascade View does not have a pool.
Does 2915 Cascade View have accessible units?
No, 2915 Cascade View does not have accessible units.
Does 2915 Cascade View have units with dishwashers?
No, 2915 Cascade View does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2915 Cascade View have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2915 Cascade View has units with air conditioning.
