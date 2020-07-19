2915 Cascade View

Amenities

patio / balcony carport air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport parking

The views of the Puget Sound, mountains and Seattle will draw you in, but the home's efficiency will keep you. This home features a Geothermal heat pump with Air Conditioning and solar panels! With these panels comes power paid by owner. This 3 bed 2 bath home also includes a wood stove for cozy nights, a large fenced yard, with two decks and 3 off street parking spots including a covered carport. This home is on a septic system and there is an additional $25 charge per month in lieu of a sewer bill.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Note: this home is currently occupied. We encourage you to drive-by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.



Contact us to schedule a showing.