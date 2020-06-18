All apartments in Bremerton
289 Willow St
289 Willow St

289 Willow Street · No Longer Available
Location

289 Willow Street, Bremerton, WA 98310

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
pool
Clean, Spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath AVAILABLE NOW! Clean quiet neighborhood 2 stories, deck off master and lots of storage. Close to Lions Park, shopping and much more. Cats and Dogs allowed, $600 pet fee for 2 pets. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (600+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ (253) 882-9032

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 289 Willow St have any available units?
289 Willow St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 289 Willow St have?
Some of 289 Willow St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 289 Willow St currently offering any rent specials?
289 Willow St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 289 Willow St pet-friendly?
Yes, 289 Willow St is pet friendly.
Does 289 Willow St offer parking?
No, 289 Willow St does not offer parking.
Does 289 Willow St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 289 Willow St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 289 Willow St have a pool?
Yes, 289 Willow St has a pool.
Does 289 Willow St have accessible units?
No, 289 Willow St does not have accessible units.
Does 289 Willow St have units with dishwashers?
No, 289 Willow St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 289 Willow St have units with air conditioning?
No, 289 Willow St does not have units with air conditioning.

