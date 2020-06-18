289 Willow St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool elevator

Clean, Spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath AVAILABLE NOW! Clean quiet neighborhood 2 stories, deck off master and lots of storage. Close to Lions Park, shopping and much more. Cats and Dogs allowed, $600 pet fee for 2 pets. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (600+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ (253) 882-9032