All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 2722 Callahan Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
2722 Callahan Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2722 Callahan Dr.

2722 Callahan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2722 Callahan Drive, Bremerton, WA 98310
Sheridan Park

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This three bedroom one bath home is a fantastic opportunity for affordable living. Conveniently located to all of Bremerton's amenities including Harrison Hospital, PSNS, Olympic College, the community of Manette, and local parks. The flooring is a combination of hardwood and carpet. Gas space heater. Fenced in yard and graveled drive. One small pet is possible with approval.
Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2722 Callahan Dr. have any available units?
2722 Callahan Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 2722 Callahan Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2722 Callahan Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2722 Callahan Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2722 Callahan Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2722 Callahan Dr. offer parking?
No, 2722 Callahan Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2722 Callahan Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2722 Callahan Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2722 Callahan Dr. have a pool?
No, 2722 Callahan Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2722 Callahan Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2722 Callahan Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2722 Callahan Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2722 Callahan Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2722 Callahan Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2722 Callahan Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with GymBremerton Apartments with Parking
Bremerton Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College